Nikon releases NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 lens

Nikon has unveiled the NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4, a portable wide-angle prime lens with a fast aperture allowing for large bokeh expression.

Offering a maximum aperture of f/1.4, the lens takes advantage of the shallow depth of field to create a large bokeh, achieving a three-dimensional rendering.

Its ability to capture abundant light also makes it reliable for shooting in low light or indoor environments, with faster shutter speeds helping to reduce blurring. With the appropriate exposure easily obtained at low ISO sensitivity, the lens allows users to capture cleaner images by reducing noise.

The minimum focus distance of 0.27 m and the maximum aperture further emphasises the main subject, creating a pronounced background blur. The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 also provides customisable rendering unique to Z lenses allowing users to match it to their creative intentions.

The lens is approximately 74.5 X 86.5 mm in size and weighs approximately 415g, making it easy for snapping photos on the go.



The angle of view remains constant when adjusting the focus to suppress focus breathing to provide a natural-looking image. Further, the lens adopts a stepping motor for fast and quiet auto-focus operation.

The light lens reduces shifting the centre of gravity when focusing, making it suitable for gimbal-mounted shooting. The NIKKOR Z 35mm f/1.4 also allows linear operation during manual focus, enabling precise focusing.

Nikon’s general manager of international marketing for international business, John Young, said the lens was exceptional for visual storytelling.

“Designed with high-performance optics, this versatile lens empowers creatives to capture a variety of subjects, from breathtaking landscapes and portraits, to your next cinematic masterpiece,” he said.

