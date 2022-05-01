Join Atlantic Acting School's world-renowned conservatory program! Empowering aspiring acting professionals with technical, creative, personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors.

The Full-Time Conservatory (2 ½ years):

The world-renowned conservatory program is a full-time course empowering aspiring acting professionals with technical, creative, personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors. The curriculum includes instruction in a disciplined approach to script analysis, working truthfully moment-to-moment, and bringing these competencies together in performance of the material.

Advantages: Students get to perform on Atlantic’s Off-Broadway stage, create their own theater company, a professionally designed website portfolio, a fully-produced actor’s reel, network connections for life, can participate in an Industry Showcase after graduation & more!

Courses may include: Advanced Acting, Advanced Suzuki/View Points, Business, Casting, Reel Building, Website Design, Styles, Monologues/Equity Principle Auditions, Dialects, Production Rehearsal and Vocal Coaching.

Begins September 2022.

Evening Conservatory (1 year):

Designed for the working actor, the Evening Conservatory distills the physical, emotional, and analytical tools of acting into a concentrated three-semester program. Students will push beyond their creative comfort zones to take their talents to new heights.

Advantages: Rigorous scene study training, final performance project written exclusively for your class, a professional network for life, graduates are eligible for our annual alumni showcase & more!

Courses may include: Script Analysis, Moment Lab, Performance Technique, Voice, Speech, Movement, Production, Business, and Casting.

Begins September 2022.

Atlantic alumni have gone on to robust and prolific careers in theater, TV and film. They include Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Elizabeth Olsen (Avengers, “Wandavision”), DeWanda Wise (“She’s Gotta Have It”), and Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight), Ella Rae Peck (Gossip Girl) Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”), Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley”) & more!



APPLICATIONS ARE DUE JUNE 1!

Click here to apply: https://atlanticactingschool.org/apply/go/

Contact Information: admissions@atlantictheater.org / 646.216.1190

https://atlanticactingschool.org/programs/full-time/