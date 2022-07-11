Atlantic Acting School’s Evening Conservatory

Begins September 26, 2022

Monday – Thursday, 6:45PM – 10PM ET

Located in the heart of New York City, students will push beyond their creative comfort zones to take their talents to new heights during three semesters of intensive professional acting training.

Advantages:

-Rigorous scene study training

-Final performance project written exclusively for your class

-Graduates eligible for Annual Alumni Showcase

-A professional network for life

The Fall Semester

The first semester concentrates on the foundational work of the Atlantic Technique. Emphasizing script analysis, playing an action truthfully, and working moment to moment, students learn the basics of vocal production, speech and movement technique, while taking work habits to a higher professional level.

The Spring Semester

The second semester solidifies the students’ understanding of script analysis and encourages integration of emerging skills. Students perform an exploration of a structured improvisation that they write, research and perform.

The Summer Semester

The last semester challenges students to apply their training under the pressures of performance. Work includes advanced scene study, an ensemble performance project and preparation for the business.

APPLY TODAY!

Atlantic Acting School also offers a rigorous, two-and-a-half-year Full-Time Conservatory, empowering aspiring acting professionals with technical, creative, personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors.

Company / event contact details

Atlantic Acting School

76 Ninth Ave, Ste 313.

New York, NY 10011

212-691-5919

admissions@atlantictheater.org

https://atlanticactingschool.org/programs/evening/