Apply for Atlantic Acting School's Global Perspectives Scholarship offering $2,000 of tuition scholarship each year a student is enrolled in our Full-Time or Evening Conservatories. Applications due April 1!

Atlantic Acting School has trained and mentored outstanding artists for more than 35 years. We equip our students with the physical, emotional, and analytical tools of acting to discover their truths, and prepare them for success beyond our doors. No matter their age or background, our students learn to break through their creative comfort zones in service to bringing essential human stories to life. Notable alumni include Stephanie Hsu, Gina Rodriguez, Jason Ritter, and more.

Full-Time Conservatory

2 years – begins August 28, 2023!

The world-renowned conservatory program is a two year full-time course empowering aspiring acting professionals with technical, creative, personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors. The curriculum includes instruction in a disciplined approach to script analysis, working truthfully moment-to-moment, and bringing these competencies together in performance of the material.

Evening Conservatory

1 year – begins September 26, 2023!

Designed for the working actor, the Evening Conservatory distills the physical, emotional, and analytical tools of acting into a concentrated three-semester program. Students will push beyond their creative comfort zones to take their talents to new heights.

Global Perspectives Scholarships

Applications due April 1!

Applicable to either our Full-Time or Evening Conservatory programs: the Global Perspectives Scholarship is for international applicants and offers $2,000 of tuition scholarship for each year a student is enrolled.

In addition to our general application materials, we want to understand what makes you “you!” In a two-minute video, please showcase how you define your personal identity in this global world. And how does your unique perspective and/or culture make you a better artist? Be creative!

Note: the M1 Visa is only provided for the Full-Time Conservatory. International students interested in attending the Evening Conservatory must obtain their own visa.

APPLY BY APRIL 1!

Atlantic Acting School

website: atlanticactingschool.org

email: admissions@atlantictheater.org

phone: 212-691-5919

address: 76 Ninth Ave, Suite 313. New York, NY 10011

URL: https://atlanticactingschool.org/apply/go/