Apply to Atlantic Acting School's professional conservatories by November 16 to be considered for a full or partial scholarship!

PRACTICAL AESTHETICS SCHOLARSHIP

At Atlantic Acting School, we equip our students with the physical, emotional and analytical tools of acting to discover their truths, and prepare them for success beyond our doors. Apply today for our annual full-tuition, early action award for each of our three professional conservatory programs: the Full-Time, Evening, and Global Virtual Conservatories. During the early action enrollment period, we additionally award a limited number of partial scholarships to select incoming students. No matter their age or background, our students learn to break through their creative comfort zones in service to bringing essential human stories to life.

How to Apply: In addition to our general application materials, please submit one personal video introduction. Tell us more about yourself, in your voice, beyond the information you have provided in your application and why you are interested in training at Atlantic. While there is no specific format, the video is an opportunity to share more about who you are and answer the question “Why Atlantic?” Simple and unrehearsed is fine and you are also welcome to be creative.

APPLY BY NOVEMBER 16!

GLOBAL VIRTUAL CONSERVATORY

February 15 – June 8, 2023

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays

6pm – 10:30pm ET

Broaden your network and creative mind! Rooted in multicultural perspectives on performance methodology, this remote program draws from Atlantic Acting School and Atlantic Theater Company’s broad and diverse pool of working artists – from NY to LA, Argentina, Australia, and beyond! Over the course of 3 concentrated trimesters, students will develop distinct portfolio pieces: a self-scripted solo project, a film project, and a collaborative group project.

FULL TIME CONSERVATORY

Begins August 28, 2023

Monday – Thursday

9am – 6pm ET

This world-renowned conservatory program is a two year full-time course empowering aspiring acting professionals with technical, creative, personal rigor and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond our doors. The curriculum includes instruction in a disciplined approach to script analysis, working truthfully moment-to-moment, and bringing these competencies together in performance of the material.

EVENING CONSERVATORY

Begins September 26, 2023

Monday – Thursday

6:45pm – 10pm ET

Designed for the working actor, the Evening Conservatory distills the physical, emotional, and analytical tools of acting into a concentrated three-semester program. Students will push beyond their creative comfort zones to take their talents to new heights and apply their training under the pressures of performance.

