Aussies head to ‘Eden’

Paul Gleeson, Richard Roxburgh and Toby Wallace have joined the cast of Ron Howard’s survival thriller Eden, currently shooting on the Gold Coast.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the trio have been added to the film’s ensemble along with Felix Kammerer and Ignacio Gasparini. It is Gleeson’s second collaboration with Howard, having starred in Thirteen Lives.

As previously announced, Eden also stars include Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühl and Sydney Sweeney.

Inspired by real life events, the film follows a group of people who, fuelled by a desire for change, turn their back on society and set their futures on the harsh landscape of the volcanic archipelago in the Pacific Ocean.

Queensland stands in for the Galapagos Islands, but there is also a small unit shooting in Ecuador.

Produced by Imagine Entertainment and AGC Studios, Eden was lured to Australia by the Federal Government’s Location Incentive and the Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy, with the expectation it will generate an estimated $26.5 million for the Queensland economy and create more than 300 local jobs.

Noah Pink wrote the script, with Howard, Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder producing for Imagine Entertainment, alongside Bill Connor, Patrick Newall and AGC Studios’ Stuart Ford.