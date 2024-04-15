Australian Children’s Content Summit to return to Coffs Harbour in August

The health of the children’s screen sector will again be on the agenda in Coffs Harbour at the end of August as the Australian Children’s Content Summit returns for a second year.

Former Wiggle Emma Watkins, known for her TV character Emma Memma, will host the three-day event, featuring a mix of speaker panels, content pitches, business discussions, outdoor adventures, and networking opportunities.

International delegates confirmed to attend include Wonderwords Insights co-founder Jane Gould, BBC 0-6 head of commissioning and acquisitions Kate Morton, BBC Studios Kids and Family sales VP Katharina Pietzch, PBS Kids content VP Adriano Schmid, and Mellany Welsh, VP, head of Nelvana and Kids Can Press.

Also appearing are Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) CEO Jenny Buckland, Screen Australia COO Grainne Brunsdon, Nine Network production and programming manager Geoff Cooper, ABC children and family head Libbie Doherty, Screen NSW head Kyas Hepworth, NITV head of commissions Marissa McDowell, and ACTF head of content Bernadette O’Mahony, as well as executives from Screenwest.

SLR Productions is presenting the conference with ACTF as the principal partner, Flying Bark Productions as the platinum partner, Screen Producers Australia as the industry partner, and Screen Australia and Screen NSW government partners.

It comes after more than 250 delegates attended the inaugural summit in 2023, including representatives from ABC, NITV, BBC, CBC, Apple, Netflix, Paramount, and Sony Kids.

SLR Productions CEO and summit founder Suzanne Ryan said she was pleased to once again highlight the contribution children’s and family screen industry.

“The Australian Children’s Content Summit is not just an event; it’s a celebration of creativity, collaboration and the connection to audiences in Australia and globally that our inspiring content makes. The Australian Children’s Content Summit is proud to be at the heart of this wonderful gathering,” she said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Buckland, who described the summit as a “must-do event”.

“[The summit] brings the Australian children’s television sector together under one roof and attract major international partners, in an intimate and inclusive setting,” she said.

“The Australian Children’s Television Foundation is a very proud supporter.”

The Australian Children’s Content Summit will be held from Tuesday, August 27 to Thursday, August 29.