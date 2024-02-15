‘Australia’s Sleep Revolution with Dr Michael Mosley’ (Trailer)

British medical journalist Dr Michael Mosley returns to Australia to wake the nation up to the dangers of poor sleep in three-part docuseries Australia’s Sleep Revolution, premiering March 6 at 7.30pm on SBS.

Produced by Artemis Media, the series will see Dr Mosley join some of the nation’s poorest sleepers as they put their bodies on the line to trial a pioneering eight-week sleep treatment program developed by the Flinders University Sleep Institute.

Following on from Australia’s Health Revolution, Sleep Revolution unpacks the science behind common sleep conditions like insomnia and sleep apnoea. It also highlights the shocking short and long term health effects posed by bad slumber – ranging from high blood pressure to increased risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, depression, chronic disease and reduced life expectancy.

Dr Mosley and the Flinders University sleep scientists also measure the sleep quality of politicians, including Jacqui Lambie, Barnaby Joyce, Josh Wilson and Mike Freelander.

Along the way Dr Mosley will also delve into the impact of the overuse of sleeping pills and explore the sleep and mental health crisis amongst Indigenous youth of Mount Isa in northwest Queensland.

Sleep Revolution is directed by Russell Vines, produced by Nia Pericles and Katherine Barrett, written by Pericles and executive produced by Celia Tait.

Major production investment funding was provided by Screen Australia and SBS, and also financed with support from Screenwest, Lotterywest and the South Australian Film Corporation.