US software giant Autodesk, whose VFX programs include Maya and Flame, has acquired New Zealand company Moxion, the provider of a cloud-based service for digital dailies.

The acquisition is designed to expand Autodesk’s own existing cloud technology from use in not only in post-production but production as well. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 2015 and based across Auckland and LA, Moxion’s platform has been used on recent productions such as The Midnight Sky, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Matrix Resurrections. It is designed to allow filmmakers to review footage on-set and remotely in 4K high dynamic range with studio-grade security, including MPAA compliance, multi-factor authentication, visible and invisible forensic watermarking and full digital rights management.

In 2020, Moxion won an Engineering Excellence Award from the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA), and last year it received both a Workflow Systems Medal from the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and a Lumiere Award from the Advanced Imaging Society.

“As the content demand continues to boom with pressure on creators to do more for less, this acquisition helps us facilitate broader collaboration and communication, and drive greater efficiencies in the production process, saving time and money,” said Diana Colella, SVP media and entertainment, Autodesk.

“Moxion accelerates our vision for production in the cloud, building on our recent acquisition of Tangent Labs.”

Moxion CEO Hugh Calveley said he looked forward to combining its team with the resources of Autodesk, in order to give customers new features.

“Bringing together industry leading on-set and post-production workflows will help unite data and increase collaboration across the production process to improve project efficiency.”