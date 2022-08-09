Stan Original Series Bali 2002 follows the stories of the everyday heroes from Bali, Australia, and beyond who arose in the aftermath of the Bali bombings on October 12, 2002.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Claudia Jessie as British tourist Polly Miller, Rachel Griffiths as burns specialist Dr Fiona Wood, Richard Roxburgh as Australian Federal Police Commander Graham Ashton, and Sean Keenan as AFL star Jason McCartney, the series also stars a diverse cast of Australian and International actors, including Srisacd Sacdpraseuth, Sri Ayu Jati Kartika, Ewen Leslie, Elizabeth Cullen, Sophia Forrest, Saskia Archer, Arka Das, William Lodder, Anthony Wong, and more

Developed in consultation with those directly impacted by the tragedy, the series was written by Justin Monjo, Kris Wyld, Marcia Gardner, and emerging screenwriter Michael Toisuta, with Balinese writer, actor, and musician Ketut Yuliarsa as story editor.

Peter Andrikidis directs and co-produces, while Katrina Irawati Graham is co-producer.

Kerrie Mainwaring is producing for Screentime, with Tim Pye executive producer alongside Sara Richardson for Endemol Shine Australia, Michael Healy and Andy Ryan for the 9Network, and Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie for Stan.

Bali 2002 is produced by Screentime and Endemol Shine Australia, Banijay companies, along with major production investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW. Banijay Rights is responsible for international distribution.

The four-part drama series will premiere on September 25, with all episodes available at once on Stan.