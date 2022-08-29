On 12th October 2002, a terrorist attack on two of Kuta Beach’s busiest nightclubs, killed 202 people.

Local Balinese and the mainly Australian and British tourists scrambled to rescue the injured and comfort the dying. Australian and Indonesian authorities mobilised to evacuate survivors, identify victims and investigate what really took place. Amidst this chaos, heroes arose from the most unlikely places and people united in the search for healing, justice and meaning.

Stan/Nine Network drama Bali 2002, produced by Banijay’s Screentime and Endemol Shine Australia, follows the stories of these everyday heroes, developed through research and interviews with survivors, investigators, medical personnel and people impacted by the tragedy.



Leading the cast is Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton) as British tourist Polly Miller, Rachel Griffiths as burns specialist Dr Fiona Wood, Richard Roxburgh as Australian Federal Police Commander Graham Ashton and Sean Keenan as AFL star Jason McCartney.

Also starring are Srisacd Sacdpraseuth, Sri Ayu Jati Kartika, Ewen Leslie, Elizabeth Cullen, Sophia Forrest, Saskia Archer, Arka Das, William Lodder, Anthony Wong, Murtala and Miah Madden.

Bali 2002 is written by Justin Monjo, Kris Wyld, Marcia Gardner, Tim Pye and emerging screenwriter Michael Toisuta, with Balinese writer, actor and musician Ketut Yuliarsa as story editor. Peter Andrikidis directed with co-director Katrina Irawati Graham.

Kerrie Mainwaring produced for Screentime, with Andrikidis as co-producer. Executive producers include Pye, Sara Richardson for Endemol Shine Australia, Amanda Duthie and Cailah Scobie for Stan and Andy Ryan and Michael Healy for the 9Network.

Major production investment in Bali 2002 comes via Screen Australia, in association with Screen NSW. Banijay Rights is handling international distribution.

Bali 2002 premieres September 25 on Stan.