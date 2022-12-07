Queensland is currently housing production on Luke Sparke’s Bring Him To Me, a mob thriller starring Canadian actor Barry Pepper, Sam Neill, and Rachel Griffiths.

Written by Tom Evans, the story follows a getaway driver who must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate at the behest of a ruthless crime boss, with the project taking inspiration from a scene in Martin Scorsese’s 1995 crime drama Casino.

Joining Pepper, Neill, and Griffiths in the cast are Liam McIntyre and Zac Garred, who is also co-producer, as well US actors Jamie Costa and Jennings Brower.

Filming has been taking place across Brisbane, Ipswich, and the Gold Coast over the past two weeks and is expected to wrap on December 17.

Sparke executive produces via his company Sparke Films alongside Geoff Imrie, Sean Virgin, and Martin Walton, while Carmel Imrie and Carly Sparke are producers.

Myriad Pictures has acquired international sales rights and will feature Bring Him To Me at February’s EFM in Berlin, with Sparke Films negotiating Australian and New Zealand rights.

Sparke, who is known for helming the Occupation franchise, said it was “surreal” to be working with Pepper, Neill, and Griffiths, whom he described as “experts in their craft”.

“I’ve been fascinated by morally grey stories like Breaking Bad and Drive, so when presented with the chance to dive deep into the underworld, I couldn’t resist bringing my own flavour to the genre toeing the lines of film noir and graphic novels,” he said.