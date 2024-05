Jack Clark and Jim Weir’s indie drama Birdeater follows a nervous bride-to-be (Shabana Azeez) who is invited to her own fiancé’s (Mackenzie Fearnley) bucks party, only for the evening to take a dark turn when uncomfortable details about their relationship are exposed.

The film, produced by Ulysses Oliver for Breathless Films alongside Stephanie Troost, will be released in cinemas on July 18 via Umbrella Entertainment.