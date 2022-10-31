In Black Cockatoo Crisis, director Jane Hammond follows the plight of Western Australia’s three south west black cockatoo species and explores what can be done to save the birds from extinction.

Numbers for the species have fallen dramatically over the past few decades and all three birds could become extinct in just 20 years unless something is done to protect their habitats.

The filmmaker works with the Save the Black Cockatoo Coalition and the WA Forest Alliance to call for urgent action to protect the habitat and food sources of the black cockatoos and protect them from slaughter, poisoning, and starvation.

The film is narrated by Janine Oxenham and edited by Nicholas Dunlop.

Hammond, who produced the social impact documentary via Fremantle Freelance, was awarded the 2021 Brian Beaton Award for the project, receiving a grant comprising Screenwest funding and industry and private donations.

Black Cockatoo Crisis will have its world premiere at Luna Leederville Cinemas on November 23 before being released via Halo Films on December 1.