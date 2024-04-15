Blackmagic Design announces Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K

Blackmagic Design has unveiled Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K, a new digital film camera that integrates into the post-production workflow.

Features include a new large format RGBW 36 x 24mm sensor with larger photo-sites for 16 stops of dynamic range; interchangeable PL, LPL, and EF lens mounts; and industry-standard Lemo and Fischer connections.

It also comes with 8TB of in-built storage, and high-speed networking for media upload and syncing to Blackmagic Cloud.

The RGBW architecture provides equal red, green, and blue pixels, and is optimised to deliver rich colours at all resolutions.

The evenly weighted camera body has a magnesium alloy chassis and lightweight carbon fiber polycarbonate composite skin to help customers move quickly on set. Standard Lemo and Fischer connectors let customers control the camera remotely while providing power for lens motors and other accessories. Customers also get 12G‑SDI out, 10G Ethernet, USB-C, XLR audio and more.

The optical low pass filter incorporates updated IR filtering that improves far red color response which, when combined with Blackmagic RAW processing for the URSA Cine, preserves color and critical image detail for new levels of image fidelity.

URSA Cine is the first digital film camera with high-capability Cloud Store technology built in.

The 8TB storage capability lets customers record at the highest resolutions and frame rates for hours and access their files directly over high-speed 10G Ethernet.

Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty said the URSA Cine 12K was borne out of a dream to build a “high-end camera that had everything we had ever wanted”.

“Blackmagic URSA Cine is the realisation of that dream with a completely new generation of image sensor, a body with industry-standard features and connections, and seamless integration into high-end workflows,” he said.

“There’s been no expense spared in designing this camera and we think it will truly revolutionize all stages of production from capture to post.”