Blackmagic Design has announced that its colour grading, colour correction, visual effects, and audio post-production video editing application, DaVinci Resolve, is now available for iPad.

The software has been optimised for MultiTouch technology and Apple Pencil, with support for cut and colour pages and access to DaVinci’s image technology, colour finishing tools and latest HDR workflows. It also includes Blackmagic Cloud support to allow creators to collaborate with multiple users around the world.

With optimised performance for Apple Silicon, DaVinci Resolve delivers 4x faster Ultra HD ProRes render performance on the new iPad Pro with M2. HDR is also supported for customers using an 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip. Creators can send a clean feed grading monitor output to an Apple Studio Display, Pro Display XDR or an AirPlay compatible display. This lets customers use the external display to create grades on set or colour correct clips in post-production directly from their iPad.

The new DaVinci Resolve for iPad will open and create standard DaVinci Resolve project files which are compatible with the desktop version of DaVinci Resolve 18. Supported file formats include H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes and Blackmagic RAW, with clips able to be imported from the iPad Pro internal storage and Photos library, or externally connected iCloud and USB-C media disks.

“DaVinci Resolve for iPad is truly a revolution for post production, ” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO.

“Customers will have the power of Hollywood post production tools for editing and colour correction literally in their hands, creating a whole new generation of creative editors and colourists. Compatibility with DaVinci Resolve 18 and Blackmagic Cloud, mean that customers can collaborate on the same timeline with other editors or colorists as well as audio engineers and VFX artists from literally anywhere in the world.

:I think it will be exciting to try out the new iPad version and I can’t wait to see how our customers use it, their creativity will be mind blowing.”

DaVinci Resolve for iPad features:

Cut page for editing and the colour pages are optimised for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro display.

Up to 4x Ultra HD ProRes render performance improvement with the M2 chip.

Supports Apple Neural Engine features in DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad.

Compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18 project files.

Supports multi-user collaboration via Blackmagic Cloud.

Supports H.264, H.265, ProRes and Blackmagic RAW media files.

Supports clips from iPad storage, Photos library and iCloud.

Import clips from external USB-C disks.

Works with Apple Pencil, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

External monitoring via Apple Studio Display, Pro Display XDR or an AirPlay display.

Supports HDR display on 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip.

Compatible with iPadOS 16 or newer.

DaVinci Resolve for iPad will be available in Q4 2022 from the Apple App Store as a free download, with an upgrade to DaVinci Resolve Studio for iPad also available as an in-app purchase.

