Visual artist Del Kathryn Barton’s feature debut Blaze, which combines live-action, puppetry and animation, centres teenager who processes her trauma by ascending into a fantasy world.

Blaze (Julia Savage) is the sole witness to a woman being violently attacked. Left catatonic with shock, she struggles to make sense of what she saw. She retreats into imaginary worlds, where the shimmering magic dragon who has been her companion since childhood, allows her to activate her own rage and ultimately find renewal.

Starring alongside Savage are Simon Baker, Yael Stone and Josh Lawson.

A Causeway Films production, Blaze is written by Barton with Huna Amweero (Jade of Death).

It is produced by Samantha Jennings and executive produced by Kristina Ceyton for Causeway Films, with executive producers Deanne Weir, Daniel Besen, Chris Plater, Simon Baker, Samantha Meers, Jonathan Page and Boris Tosic.

Blaze was produced with major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW, Fin Design and Spectrum Films. MK2 Films are handling international sales.

The film premiered in official competition at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, ahead of a local debut in competition at the Sydney Film Festival. It will screen at the Melbourne International Film Festival next month.

Bonsai Films will release Blaze in Australian cinemas on August 25, with the exception of WA, where it will release on September 1.