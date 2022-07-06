In Robert Connolly’s Blueback, young Abby befriends a magnificent wild blue groper while diving, beginning her life-long journey to save the world’s coral reefs.

When the quiet reef in her coastal hometown is threatened by commercial fishing operators, Abby and her activist Mum take on poachers and developers to save her friend. Blueback is a feature film adaptation of Tim Winton’s best-selling and critically acclaimed novella; a story about friendship, family, and the power of one young girl to make a difference.

The Arenamedia production stars Mia Wasikowska, Radha Mitchell, Ilsa Fogg, Liz Alexander, Ariel Donoghue, Clarence Ryan, Pedrea Jackson, Erik Thomson, Eddie Baroo, and Eric Bana.

Writer-director Connolly is also a producer alongside Liz Kearney and James Grandison.

The film received investment from Screen Australia, in association with Screenwest, Lotterywest, the Western Australian Screen Fund (WARFF), Film Victoria and Soundfirm.

The producers acknowledge the support and assistance of the Great Southern Development Commission.

Blueback will be released in Australian cinemas on January 1, 2023.