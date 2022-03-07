Screentime co-founder Bob Campbell’s contribution to the screen industry will be recognised when he is presented with the 2022 SPA Lifetime Achievement Award later this month.

Campbell was CEO of the Seven Network from 1987 until 1995, and also held senior management positions within Network 10.

It was after his departure from Seven that Campbell formed Screentime alongside Des Monaghan, serving as the executive chairman for 23 years until his retirement in 2020.

During that time, he helped develop productions such as the Underbelly franchise, RBT, Pine Gap, Wolf Creek, Cloudstreet, Janet King and ANZAC Girls, as well as a raft of light entertainment programs, including Anh’s Brush with Fame, Hughesy, SAS Australia, Sydney’s Crazy Rich Asians, The Hundred with Andy Lee, and We, Have a Problem. Screentime recently merged with Endemol Shine Australia, with future productions under the ESA banner.

Campbell is a long-time contributor to SPA, serving as vice president and guiding policy outcomes, while also assisting with negotiations for agreements for writers, cast, and crew.

He is a former chairman of both The Film Finance Corporation and the Sydney Dance Company and was previously a non-executive chairman of Adcorp.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said Campbell was “undoubtedly one of Australia’s most prolific and successful producers”.

“Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in bringing some of Australia’s most celebrated TV franchises and stories to screens globally,” he said.

“Bob has mentored and supported countless screen industry professionals, offering critical steppingstones during their careers.

“Bob’s tenacity and savvy leadership during his time at Screentime helped create an industry powerhouse, and we at SPA acknowledge and thank Bob for his contributions to Australia’s screen industry as a whole.”

The SPA Awards will be presented on the final night of the Screen Forever conference, March 30, at the Star Event Centre, Gold Coast.