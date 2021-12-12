Brendan Cowell, Pallavi Sharda, Ngali Shaw, Catherine Van-Davies, Bishanyia Vincent and Damien Strouthos will star as jurors in Foxtel’s courtroom drama The Twelve.

The 10 x 60 series, produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (WBITPA) in partnership with Easy Tiger Productions, tells the story of 12 ordinary Australians – with struggles of their own – tasked with deciding the case of a woman accused of killing a child.

It is based on the Belgian drama of the same name, created by Sanne Nuyens and Bert Van Dael, which aired locally on SBS.

Other jurors in the Aussie version will include Nic Cassim, Daniel Mitchell, Gennie Nevinson, Toby Blome, Warren Lee, Susan Kennedy, and the previously announced Brooke Satchwell and Hazem Shammas.

They join Sam Neill, who will play a lawyer involved with the case, Kate Mulvany, who stars as the accused woman, and Marta Dusseldorp.

The series is currently shooting in Sydney, produced by Ally Henville, Ian Collie and Rob Gibson, with Michael Brooks and Hamish Lewis from WBITPA executive producing alongside Spirit Pictures’ Liz Watts, and Foxtel Brian Walsh and Penny Win for Foxtel.

The set-up director is Daniel Nettheim, with scripts written by Greg Waters (script producer), Sarah Walker, Brad Winters, Anchuli Felicia King, Leah Purcell and Tommy Murphy.

WBITPA managing director Michael Brooks said covering a murder trial through the eyes of everyday jurors gave a platform to tell “topical, relatable and gripping” stories of characters with varying backgrounds, histories and motives.

“Our 12 jurors are a brilliant mix of talent that have fully embraced their characters and are looking to make them their own,’ he said.

Walsh, Foxtel Group executive director, said: “The Twelve features an epic and diverse ensemble cast that reflects contemporary Australia. The jurors, 12 ordinary people who behind the façade of their anonymity, bring with them their own histories. Lives that are as complex as the trial, full of fractured dreams, shameful secrets, hope, fears, personal trauma and prejudice.”

The Twelve is WBITPA’s second drama production, following on from Love Me for Foxtel’s Binge, which will debut Boxing Day.

The series has received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Foxtel, and was financed with support from Screen NSW.

The Twelve will air on Foxtel in 2022.