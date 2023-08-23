‘Bring Him To Me’ (Trailer)

Luke Sparke’s Bring Him To Me follows a getaway driver who must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate at the behest of a ruthless crime boss.

The cast includes Barry Pepper, Sam Neill, Rachel Griffiths, Liam McIntyre, Zac Garred, Jamie Costa, and Jennings Brower.

The script was written by Tom Evans, while Sparke executive produces via his company Sparke Films alongside Geoff Imrie, Sean Virgin, and Martin Walton. Carmel Imrie and Carly Sparke are producers, with Garred serving as co-producer.

Bring Him To Me will be released nationally in cinemas on November 2 via Rialto Distribution.