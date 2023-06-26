‘Brothers From Malta’ (Trailer)

After select cinema screenings across Australia, Canada and Malta, Maltese-Australian filmmaker Julian Galea is releasing his independent comedy feature Brothers From Malta online globally via Galea Pictures TV.

Brothers from Malta follows two estranged immigrant brothers (played by Julian and his brother James) who must set aside their seven-year silence to rescue their dying sister. With no choice but to hit the road, they must traverse the picturesque landscapes of California, accompanied by a flatulent canine and a precious family heirloom.

Galea, who wrote, directed and produced the film, believes it marks one of the first portrayals of Maltese immigrants on the screen.

Brothers From Malta marks Galea’s third film centred around Maltese themes, following Love To Paradise and Made In Malta which were both shot in Malta.