CAA head of global TV Ted Miller will appear in conversation at Screen Forever next month to explain how the agency works with Australian creatives and the international significance of Australian stories and creative talent in the global marketplace.

Miller will also explain to conference delegates how CAA has evolved and how it packages films.

Separately, he will sit on a Decision Makers panel with other executives from the UK and NZ to discuss what current Australian trends they see making waves with audiences globally and what excites them for the future.

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) also unveiled today who will sit on the flagship Q&A session on the opening day of the conference.

The ABC’s Fran Kelly will moderate the discussion, to feature Screen Australia head of First Nations Angela Bates, Lingo Pictures managing director Helen Bowden, ABC head of children’s content Libbie Doherty, Dreamchaser Entertainment CEO Hugh Marks, and former head of entertainment at TikTok, Felicity McVay.

Panellists will debate a number of issues that have come about due to the prevalence of global streaming services, including Australian culture on screen, the pros and cons of mass media creating global villages of viewers, why our stories are so intrinsically Australian, and how the Australian screen industry, although diverse and unique, comes with its own vulnerabilities and how the Australian government and citizens can support a healthy and sustainable sector.

With 2023 marking the 30th anniversary of the First Nations department at Screen Australia, SPA has also announced a Celebrating First Nations Storytelling session. Ramu Productions CEO Jodie Bell, a First Nations descendant of the Butchella and Jagera people of Southeast Queensland, will lead a discussion on how the ABC and Screen Australia have been significant forces in nurturing First Nation’s authored content.

Panellists will include Pink Pepper’s Taryne Laffar, actor Mark Coles Smith, ABC head of scripted Sally Riley and Bates.

Screen Forever runs in-person May 3-5 on the Gold Coast.