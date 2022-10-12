Brett Alpin, Caitlin Yeo, Piers Burbrook de Vere.

Caitlin Yeo leads the nominees for this year’s Screen Music Awards, having been recognised across five categories, while Brett Alpin and Piers Burbrook de Vere have each received three nominations.

Presented by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers, the awards return in-person this year for the first time since 2019. Prizes span 12 categories including documentary, short film, children’s programming, advertising, soundtrack albums and feature films. 

Yeo has two chances of winning Best Television Theme, nominated for both The PM’s Daughter (along with co-composer Basil Hogios) and SBS mini-series New Gold Mountain. The latter also sees her up for Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie and Best Soundtrack Album. Further, she’s up Best Music for a Documentary along with co-composer Andrew Scott for Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb.

Alpin is recognised for his work on The Bureau of Magical Things, which is up for Best Music for Children’s Programming, and for Stan original No Mercy, No Response, up for both Best Music for a Documentary and Best Soundtrack Album.

Piers Burbrook de Vere has two chances at winning Best Soundtrack Album: for comedy-drama Wolf Like Me and River with co-composers William Barton and Richard Tognetti. The musical partnership of Tognetti, Barton and Burbrook de Vere is acknowledged again in Best Original Song Composed for the Screen for Spirit Voice of the Enchanted Waters from River, created in collaboration with the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Feature Film Score of the Year is this year contest between Angela Little for A Stitch in Time; Brian Cachia for Bosch and Rockit; Michael Lira for Interceptor and Salliana Seven Campbell for The Drover’s Wife the Legend of Molly Johnson.

The award ceremony will feature interpretations of the four scores, performed live by the Screen Awards orchestra and led by the event’s musical director, Jessica Wells.

The Screen Music Awards will be held November 15 at the Forum Melbourne, co-hosted by Akina Edmonds and Anne Edmonds.

The full list of nominees:

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title                            A Stitch in Time

Composed by             Angela Little

Published by               Peer Music

Title                            Bosch and Rockit

Composed by             Brian Cachia

Title                            Interceptor    

Composed by             Michael Lira   

Published by               Universal Music Publishing obo Ambience Entertainment

Title                            The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

Composed by             Salliana Seven Campbell

Best Music for a Documentary

Title                            A Fire Inside

Composed by             Matteo Zingales

Published by               Sonar Music

Title                            Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb

Composed by             Andrew Scott & Caitlin Yeo

Published by               Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title                            No Mercy, No Remorse

Composed by            Brett Aplin

Title                            Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Composed by             Hylton Mowday

Published by               We Love Jam Studios

Best Music for a Short Film

Title                            Bellysaurus

Composed by             Dmitri Golovko

Title                            Finding X

Composed by             Cassie To

Title                            Still Life

Composed by             Wil Hughes

Title                            Tarneit

Composed by             Nerida Tyson-Chew

Best Soundtrack Album

Title                            New Gold Mountain

Composed by             Caitlin Yeo

Published by               Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title                            No Mercy, No Remorse

Composed by             Brett Aplin

Title                            River

Composed by             Richard Tognetti with William Barton* & Piers Burbrook de Vere

Published by               G Schirmer*

Title                            Wolf Like Me

Composed by             Piers Burbrook de Vere

Published by               Universal/MCA Music Publishing

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Title                            I Am My Own Panther Now from Preppers

Composed by             Kate Miller-Heidke & Keir Nuttall

Published by               Sony Music Publishing

Title                            Silver Linings from MumLife

Composed by             Sophia Christopher

Title                            Spirit Voice of the Enchanted Waters from River

Composed by             William Barton*, Piers Burbrook de Vere & Richard Tognetti

Published by               G Schirmer*

Title:                           Bloody Game from Total Control

Composed by             Missy Higgins

Published by               Mushroom Music

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Title                            Destroy the Invisibility Jacket

Composed by             Joseph Twist

Title                            Space Nova: Dark Ice

Composed by             Russell Thornton

Title                            The Bureau of Magical Things

Composed by             Brett Aplin

Title                            The Deep

Composed by             Nerida Tyson-Chew

Published by               A Stark Production

Best Television Theme

Title                            Books That Made Us

Composed by             Jackson Milas

Published by               Sonar Music

Title                            New Gold Mountain

Composed by             Caitlin Yeo

Published by               Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title                            The PM’s Daughter

Composed by             Basil Hogios & Caitlin Yeo*

Published by               Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP*

Title                            Troppo

Composed by             Josh Pyke

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Title                            Total Control

Composed by             Antony Partos & Matteo Zingales

Published by               Sonar Music

Title                            Blind Spotting

Composed by             Michael Yezerski & Ambrose Akinmusire

Published by               Snoot Music

Title                            The Newsreader

Composed by             Cornel Wilczek

Title                            RFDS

Composed by             Amanda Brown

Published by               Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Title                            Books That Made Us

Composed by             Jackson Milas

Published by               Sonar Music

Title                            New Gold Mountain

Composed by             Caitlin Yeo

Published by               Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title                            The Twelve

Composed by             Rafael May

Published by               Cooking Vinyl Publishing

Title                            Underbelly Vanishing Act

Composed by             Amanda Brown          

Published by               Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for an Advertisement

Title                            Ausfilm: The Australian Job

Composed by             Angela Little

Title                            Destination NSW: Feel New

Composed by             Lance Gurisik

Title                            Ostelin Strong Women

Composed by             Ack Kinmonth

Title                            Samsung MFF: Walk the Night

Composed by             Nicholas Routledge, Joshua Pearson & Jono Ma

Published by               Sonar Music

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers:              Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks

For:                             MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia

Composer:                Damian de Boos-Smith

For:                             Better Homes and Gardens, Lego Masters, The Block

Composer:                Jay Stewart

For:                             The Block, Better Homes and Gardens, House Rules

Composer:                Mitch Stewart

For:                             MasterChef, Travel Guides, Love on the Spectrum

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composers:               Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks

For:                              MasterChef, Legomasters Australia

Composer:                 Alastair Ford

For:                              McLeod’s Daughters

Composer:                 Joff Bush

For:                              Bluey

Composer:                 Neil Sutherland

For:                              Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet

