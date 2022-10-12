Caitlin Yeo leads the nominees for this year’s Screen Music Awards, having been recognised across five categories, while Brett Alpin and Piers Burbrook de Vere have each received three nominations.

Presented by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers, the awards return in-person this year for the first time since 2019. Prizes span 12 categories including documentary, short film, children’s programming, advertising, soundtrack albums and feature films.

Yeo has two chances of winning Best Television Theme, nominated for both The PM’s Daughter (along with co-composer Basil Hogios) and SBS mini-series New Gold Mountain. The latter also sees her up for Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie and Best Soundtrack Album. Further, she’s up Best Music for a Documentary along with co-composer Andrew Scott for Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb.

Alpin is recognised for his work on The Bureau of Magical Things, which is up for Best Music for Children’s Programming, and for Stan original No Mercy, No Response, up for both Best Music for a Documentary and Best Soundtrack Album.

Piers Burbrook de Vere has two chances at winning Best Soundtrack Album: for comedy-drama Wolf Like Me and River with co-composers William Barton and Richard Tognetti. The musical partnership of Tognetti, Barton and Burbrook de Vere is acknowledged again in Best Original Song Composed for the Screen for Spirit Voice of the Enchanted Waters from River, created in collaboration with the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Feature Film Score of the Year is this year contest between Angela Little for A Stitch in Time; Brian Cachia for Bosch and Rockit; Michael Lira for Interceptor and Salliana Seven Campbell for The Drover’s Wife the Legend of Molly Johnson.

https://if.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Bosch-and-Rockit-1.mp3 Listen to the music from ‘Bosch and Rockit’.

https://if.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/A-Stitch-in-Time.mp3 Listen to the music from ‘A Stitch in Time’.

https://if.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Drovers-Wife.mp3 Listen to the music from ‘The Drover’s Wife the Legend of Molly Johnson’.

https://if.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Interceptor.mp3 Listen to the music from ‘Interceptor’.

The award ceremony will feature interpretations of the four scores, performed live by the Screen Awards orchestra and led by the event’s musical director, Jessica Wells.

The Screen Music Awards will be held November 15 at the Forum Melbourne, co-hosted by Akina Edmonds and Anne Edmonds.

The full list of nominees:

Feature Film Score of the Year

Title A Stitch in Time

Composed by Angela Little

Published by Peer Music

Title Bosch and Rockit

Composed by Brian Cachia

Title Interceptor

Composed by Michael Lira

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Ambience Entertainment

Title The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

Composed by Salliana Seven Campbell

Best Music for a Documentary

Title A Fire Inside

Composed by Matteo Zingales

Published by Sonar Music

Title Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb

Composed by Andrew Scott & Caitlin Yeo

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title No Mercy, No Remorse

Composed by Brett Aplin

Title Puff: Wonders of the Reef

Composed by Hylton Mowday

Published by We Love Jam Studios

Best Music for a Short Film

Title Bellysaurus

Composed by Dmitri Golovko

Title Finding X

Composed by Cassie To

Title Still Life

Composed by Wil Hughes

Title Tarneit

Composed by Nerida Tyson-Chew

Best Soundtrack Album

Title New Gold Mountain

Composed by Caitlin Yeo

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title No Mercy, No Remorse

Composed by Brett Aplin

Title River

Composed by Richard Tognetti with William Barton* & Piers Burbrook de Vere

Published by G Schirmer*

Title Wolf Like Me

Composed by Piers Burbrook de Vere

Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Title I Am My Own Panther Now from Preppers

Composed by Kate Miller-Heidke & Keir Nuttall

Published by Sony Music Publishing

Title Silver Linings from MumLife

Composed by Sophia Christopher

Title Spirit Voice of the Enchanted Waters from River

Composed by William Barton*, Piers Burbrook de Vere & Richard Tognetti

Published by G Schirmer*

Title: Bloody Game from Total Control

Composed by Missy Higgins

Published by Mushroom Music

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Title Destroy the Invisibility Jacket

Composed by Joseph Twist

Title Space Nova: Dark Ice

Composed by Russell Thornton

Title The Bureau of Magical Things

Composed by Brett Aplin

Title The Deep

Composed by Nerida Tyson-Chew

Published by A Stark Production

Best Television Theme

Title Books That Made Us

Composed by Jackson Milas

Published by Sonar Music

Title New Gold Mountain

Composed by Caitlin Yeo

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title The PM’s Daughter

Composed by Basil Hogios & Caitlin Yeo*

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP*

Title Troppo

Composed by Josh Pyke

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Title Total Control

Composed by Antony Partos & Matteo Zingales

Published by Sonar Music

Title Blind Spotting

Composed by Michael Yezerski & Ambrose Akinmusire

Published by Snoot Music

Title The Newsreader

Composed by Cornel Wilczek

Title RFDS

Composed by Amanda Brown

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Title Books That Made Us

Composed by Jackson Milas

Published by Sonar Music

Title New Gold Mountain

Composed by Caitlin Yeo

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Title The Twelve

Composed by Rafael May

Published by Cooking Vinyl Publishing

Title Underbelly Vanishing Act

Composed by Amanda Brown

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

Best Music for an Advertisement

Title Ausfilm: The Australian Job

Composed by Angela Little

Title Destination NSW: Feel New

Composed by Lance Gurisik

Title Ostelin Strong Women

Composed by Ack Kinmonth

Title Samsung MFF: Walk the Night

Composed by Nicholas Routledge, Joshua Pearson & Jono Ma

Published by Sonar Music

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks

For: MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia

Composer: Damian de Boos-Smith

For: Better Homes and Gardens, Lego Masters, The Block

Composer: Jay Stewart

For: The Block, Better Homes and Gardens, House Rules

Composer: Mitch Stewart

For: MasterChef, Travel Guides, Love on the Spectrum

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Composers: Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks

For: MasterChef, Legomasters Australia

Composer: Alastair Ford

For: McLeod’s Daughters

Composer: Joff Bush

For: Bluey

Composer: Neil Sutherland

For: Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet