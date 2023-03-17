The Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) and Casting Networks have joined forces to hold a free event focused on mental health, aimed at bringing performers, agents, casting directors and other industry professionals together.

To be held in Sydney next Tuesday, speakers will include journalist, presenter and director Patrick Abboud; TV, radio host and I’m a Celebrity… winner Dylan Lewis, actress Ratidzo Mambo, Entertainment Assist chief executive Julia Edwards and CGA president Thea McLeod.

The seminar, called Behind the Curtain: Mental Health in the Entertainment Industry, will include insights, stories, resources and tools to help attendees navigate mental health and wellbeing in the entertainment industry.

“To the outside world, the entertainment industry can often be seen as a vibrant, fun, and exciting world, full of glamour, allure, and fascination and often it is, but like everything in this world there is always a flip side,” said McLeod.

“The entertainment industry being a project-based industry can be full of uncertainty and ups and downs in some of its communities’ lives, that’s why it is so important, for its members to prioritise and protect mental well-being. The CGA strongly believes in the importance of mental health and this seminar will be an excellent opportunity to provide and share resources in a fun and supportive environment.”

The seminar will take place March 21 at the Theatre Royal Sydney at 6:30pm. Reserve a spot here.