UK broadcaster Channel 4 has acquired Northern Pictures’ eight-part comedy Spreadsheet, led by Brit Katherine Parkinson.

The series, originally commissioned by Paramount ANZ for Paramount+, follows divorced mother-of-two, Lauren (Parkinson), who is looking for sex without commitment.

With the help of best friend Alex (Rowan Witt), Lauren develops the ‘Spreadsheet’: a database of sex options, customised to ensure her sushi train of sex rolls around with variety and order amidst the chaos of her life.

Starring alongside Parkinson and Witt are Robbie Magisiva, Zahra Newman, Stephen Curry, Katrina Milosevic, Ryan Shelton, Tina Bursill and Richard Piper.

Spreadsheet formed one of the launch titles for Paramount+ in Australia, and was also a first for Northern Pictures, marking its move into adult scripted.

The series, which recently played at Series Mania in France, is the brainchild of creator and writer Kala Ellis, who was joined in the writers’ room by Romina Accurso, Rhys Nicholson and Darren Ashton.

Andy Walker produced with Northern Pictures head of scripted Catherine Nebauer as EP. Ashton and Sian Davies directed.

Nick Lee, Channel 4 head of acquisitions, said: “Spreadsheet is a hilarious, risqué comedy which we are thrilled to be showing on Channel 4 and All 4. It has a distinctive, strong voice which we know will really resonate with our audience.”

Spreadsheet will premiere on Channel 4 on May 18 at 10pm and will then be available as a boxset on All 4.

Global distribution for Spreadsheet is handled by ITV Studios. IF understands sales in several further territories are to follow.