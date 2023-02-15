In the name of celebrating talent, we’ve decided to gift you a free digital copy of our most recent issue, which includes our Rising Talent list for 2023.

These are the people we think the industry needs to sit up and take notice of; the names you’ll need to know and want to work with in the years ahead. Some faces are relatively new, while others have reached new heights in their careers, moving up the chain into leadership positions where they are making change.

Thank you again to everyone who helped us put this list together, including the hundreds of submissions we received through our public call out. We know this list is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the talent in this industry, but we hope it hints towards its bright future.

Mobile friendly versions of each of the categories here:

Actors

Cinematographers

Composers

Costume Designers

Directors

Editors

Hair and Makeup

Producers

Production Designers

Sound

VFX and Animation

Writers

