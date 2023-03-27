The Equity Foundation has announced stunt performer Chris Anderson as the recipient of its 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Anderson has lent his expertise to more than 100 screen productions throughout his career, including series’ Round the Twist, Rush, The Slap, Glitch, Clickbait, and Savage River, and films such as Pitch Black, King Kong, The Dressmaker, Hotel Mumbai, Ride Like a Girl, and Mortal Kombat, among others.

Since achieving official grading as a stunt coordinator in 1982, he has also been actively involved in MEAA’s National Stunt Committee and National Grading Committee.

Anderson was nominated by his fellow Australian practitioners, who described him as a “living legend” who has “done more for the stunt industry than any other”.

The industry veteran said the recognition was most welcome.

“It’s an honour to receive this award from my peers in an industry that is very dear to my heart and feel blessed to have been a part of all my adult life,” he said.

Launched in 2009, the Equity Lifetime Achievement Award was designed to honour the achievements of a leading Australian performer who has had a distinguished career and been an inspiration to other Australian performers.

Equity president Jason Klarwein said Anderson, a proud Equity member since 1976, was a much-admired mentor and leader within the industry, who championed safety and best practice at every opportunity.

“Chris Anderson is renowned for generously sharing his knowledge, experience, and time with the next generation of Australian stunt performers and stunt coordinators,” he said.

“Chris has worked consistently, diligently, and modestly for the last four decades delivering visually spectacular screen stories, while keeping other performers and colleagues safe. Equity is so pleased to honour one of the world’s finest stunt performers with our Lifetime Achievement Award. He is a most deserving recipient.”

Anderson will be honoured at an awards ceremony in Sydney in May.