Nine writers from across Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, and the ACT will be mentored by the likes of Shaun Grant, Kai Yu Wu, Sarah Lambert, Stuart Beattie, and Stacy Traub as part of this year’s Impact Australia accelerator.

Delivered by Impact and Gentle Giant Media Group, the program consists of an eight-week intensive at the University of Melbourne’s Victorian College of the Arts’ Southbank campus, with participants guided on their respective projects to make them pitch-ready for global buyers and producers at the Impact Global Pitch Day in January 2023.

This year’s successful participants are as follows:

Other People by Jordan Prosser (VIC)

After Her by Sunanda Sachatrakul (VIC)

Don’t You Remember by Dannika Horvat (VIC)

Norfolk by Elias Jamieson Brown (NSW)

The Mandala by Joel Perlgut and Victoria Zerbst (NSW)

The Almost Insufferable Burden of Being a Talented Woman by Siobhan Domingo (NSW)

Roxbury Manor by Paul Clarke (QLD)

Poly by Naomi Telushkin (ACT)

Launched in Melbourne yesterday, this will be the third iteration of the program, which is supported by Screen Australia and the University of Melbourne, in partnership with VicScreen, Screen NSW, Screen Queensland, and Screen Canberra.

Impact CEO Tyler Mitchell, who created the concept the concept with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard said the success of Impact alumni had been “phenomenal to watch”.

“With eight movies produced, a Best Foreign Film Oscar candidate, 48 projects set up at major studios and networks, and the series Firebite on AMC+, which was co-created by Impact Australia’s Brendan Fletcher – it’s just been incredible to see these writers’ careers take off,” he said.

“We can’t wait to see the exciting material that emerges from this talented group of creators and look forward to bringing this next wave of Australian creative talent and their projects to the global stage in January 2023.”