EMG to merge with Gravity Media Australia

Global broadcast and media services provider EMG has joined forces with Gravity Media Australia to create a new technology and production company.

The as-yet-unnamed venture will incorporate 100 outside broadcast trucks and flypacks and 40 studios and production facilities across Europe, the Middle East, the US, and Australia, as well as 30 offices across 12 countries, housing 2,000 permanent employees.

Together, the businesses will deliver broadcast, technology, production, and post-production solutions across live events, including the FIFA World Cup, Summer and Winter Olympics, Roland Garros, ATP Tour, Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Formula E, the V8 Supercar Championship, Australian Open, and US Open Tennis, as well as versions of The Masked Singer, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, The Traitors and Love Island.

They will also seek to use their expertise across award ceremonies, such as the BAFTA Awards.

EMG CEO Shaun Gregory will lead the group as global chief executive officer, while Gravity Media founder, CEO, and majority shareholder John Newton will be appointed executive chairman.

Both Gregory and Newton will join the main board of the newly combined group, joining EMG’s existing shareholders PAI Partners, Ackermans & Van Haaren, Watchers & Co, and Banijay.

TowerBrook Capital Partners, which currently has a significant shareholding in Gravity Media, will retain a stake in the combined group.

Newton said the time was right to create a “truly global production and media services business”.

“This combination will allow us to play an increasingly important role for our customers and our people,” he said.

“Together, the group will offer new products and services, and enter new markets. I look forward to working with Shaun and the broader team to grow this exciting new business.”

Gregory the two businesses coming together marked a “pivotal day for the industry”.

“Both John and I believe this industry needs entities with significant global capability, that are prepared to invest,” he said.

“Our vision is to create a world-class business that sets new industry standards and can seamlessly enter and grow new markets. This is a fantastic opportunity, which in turn gives our customers the best solutions and quality they rightly demand. We’ll be able to invest in global platforms, end-to-end production, and, of course, the best people.”

The agreement has satisfied regulatory and other required conditions.