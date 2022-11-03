Madman Entertainment will release Frances O’Connor’s directorial feature debut Emily in cinemas announced as January 12.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, follows Emily Bronte’s experience writing Wuthering Heights as well as her navigation of romance, triumphs, and oppression under a demanding patriarchy. Emma Mackey leads the cast in titular role, alongside Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Fionn Whitehead, Adrian Dunbar, Gemma Jones, and Alexandra Dowling.

Emily is written and directed by O’Connor. Arenamedia’s Robert Connolly and Robert Patterson are the producers, alongside David Barron and Piers Tempest.