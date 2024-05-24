Event wrap-up: Arts minister Tony Burke attends NIDA; ‘Furiosa’ world tour in overdrive

NIDA celebrates new funding with Arts Minister Tony Burke

Arts minister Tony Burke attended NIDA this week to celebrate the government’s $51.9 million funding announcement. NIDA chair Catherine West said the funding was a pivotal moment for NIDA.

“Traditionally the organisation has been vastly underfunded for its size and impact and our financial situation has been dire. Without this uplift, NIDA would have had to stop running core programs where there are major skills shortages across the creative industries.”

The school will also also aim to grow commercial and sponsorship revenue, corporate partnerships and philanthropic support.

The audience saw a rehearsal from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee which is being directed by alum Darren Yap (Directing, 1997). Matt Thistlewaite MP, Sigrid Thornton, AO, Chairman of the NIDA Foundation Trust, Peter Ivany, AO, NIDA CEO, Liz Hughes, NIDA Chair, Catherine West, Tony Burke MP. Matt Thistlewaite MP, NIDA board member Sigrid Thornton, Remy Hii (Acting, 2011), Shakira Clanton (Acting, 2015), and Tony Burke MP. Tony Burke MP, and Matt Thistlewaite MP took photos with the cast and crew of NIDA’s 2024 production of Frankenstein. Photo by Alexandra McClellan.

Furiosa on tour

Marketing for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has gone into overdrive with the film’s long-awaited release in cinemas finally here. The filmmakers have made appearances at Cannes, Hollywood, Toronto, London, and Mexico City.