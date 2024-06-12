ADVERTISEMENT

Aus box office: Furiosa becomes biggest local film of 2024

(L to r) Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth at Festival de Cannes 2024 for their film FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA.

Will Smith’s action-thriller Bad Boys: Ride or Die has opened strongly at the local box office while Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has become the biggest local film of the year.

The fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise took the top spot after grossing $4.12 million in its opening weekend across 554 screens. It leapfrogged The Garfield Movie, which still grossed $5.69 million in its second weekend across 399 screens. Both films were released by Sony.

George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga took $1.07 million – a drop of more than 50 per cent in its third weekend.

While the film has underperformed expectations, it has now taken $8.22 million in Australia, making it the highest grossing local film since the release of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic in 2022.

Live-action/animated fantasy film IF took out fourth place over the weekend with $963,102. After four weeks, it has now grossed $7.9 million. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes grossed another $587,205 in its fifth weekend, taking its tally to $11.36 million.

The privately-financed Australian film The Way, My Way has continued to outperform expectations, taking another $157,307 in its fourth weekend. It is just the third Australian film of the year to pass the $1 million mark at cinemas.

The Way, My Way tells the story of a stubborn Australian man who is transformed by walking the 800-kilometre-long Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route through Spain. Filmmakers Bill Bennett and Jennifer Cluff have shown a canny understanding of their audience, targeting the huge Camino community with an authentic film which is now also resonating with the broader cinema-going public.

Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga$400m est.Warner Bros.$3.33m2$8.227,847
Force of Nature: The Dry 2Roadshow$1.6m13$7.31m
The Way, My WayMaslow Entertainment$218,1633$1,190,978
Late Night With The DevilMaslow Entertainment$242,0008$905,000
The Road to PatagoniaMadman16$371,000
Combat Wombat: Back 2 BackMaslow
Entertainment		$88,0009$365,278
The Trust Fall: Julian AssangeJourneyman Pictures/Films For Change$130019$334,000
Before Dawn$10mUmbrella$99,9719$264,000
Just a Farmer$1.9mVAM Paddock Productions$40,0709$143,000
The RoosterBonsai Films$24,48015$72,000
The Emu WarUmbrella Entertainment17$13,298
TOTAL$19.19m

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)

FilmBudget (est)DistributorOpening w/eWeeksBox office
Anyone But You*$US25mSony$2.87m15$22.64m
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire$US135-$US150mWarner Bros.$5.6m8$18.85m
The Fall Guy$US125mUniversal$3.7m4$13.69m
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes$US160mDisney$3.78m2$11.36m
TOTAL $66.54m
* Includes one week of 2023 box office.