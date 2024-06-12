Aus box office: Furiosa becomes biggest local film of 2024

Will Smith’s action-thriller Bad Boys: Ride or Die has opened strongly at the local box office while Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has become the biggest local film of the year.
The fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise took the top spot after grossing $4.12 million in its opening weekend across 554 screens. It leapfrogged The Garfield Movie, which still grossed $5.69 million in its second weekend across 399 screens. Both films were released by Sony.
George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga took $1.07 million – a drop of more than 50 per cent in its third weekend.
While the film has underperformed expectations, it has now taken $8.22 million in Australia, making it the highest grossing local film since the release of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic in 2022.
Live-action/animated fantasy film IF took out fourth place over the weekend with $963,102. After four weeks, it has now grossed $7.9 million. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes grossed another $587,205 in its fifth weekend, taking its tally to $11.36 million.
The privately-financed Australian film The Way, My Way has continued to outperform expectations, taking another $157,307 in its fourth weekend. It is just the third Australian film of the year to pass the $1 million mark at cinemas.
The Way, My Way tells the story of a stubborn Australian man who is transformed by walking the 800-kilometre-long Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route through Spain. Filmmakers Bill Bennett and Jennifer Cluff have shown a canny understanding of their audience, targeting the huge Camino community with an authentic film which is now also resonating with the broader cinema-going public.
Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.
Australian films box office performance (2024)
|Film
|Budget (est)
|Distributor
|Opening w/e
|Weeks
|Box office
|Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
|$400m est.
|Warner Bros.
|$3.33m
|2
|$8.227,847
|Force of Nature: The Dry 2
|Roadshow
|$1.6m
|13
|$7.31m
|The Way, My Way
|–
|Maslow Entertainment
|$218,163
|3
|$1,190,978
|Late Night With The Devil
|–
|Maslow Entertainment
|$242,000
|8
|$905,000
|The Road to Patagonia
|Madman
|16
|$371,000
|Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back
|Maslow
Entertainment
|$88,000
|9
|$365,278
|The Trust Fall: Julian Assange
|Journeyman Pictures/Films For Change
|$1300
|19
|$334,000
|Before Dawn
|$10m
|Umbrella
|$99,971
|9
|$264,000
|Just a Farmer
|$1.9m
|VAM Paddock Productions
|$40,070
|9
|$143,000
|The Rooster
|Bonsai Films
|$24,480
|15
|$72,000
|The Emu War
|–
|Umbrella Entertainment
|–
|17
|$13,298
|TOTAL
|$19.19m
Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)
|Film
|Budget (est)
|Distributor
|Opening w/e
|Weeks
|Box office
|Anyone But You*
|$US25m
|Sony
|$2.87m
|15
|$22.64m
|Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
|$US135-$US150m
|Warner Bros.
|$5.6m
|8
|$18.85m
|The Fall Guy
|$US125m
|Universal
|$3.7m
|4
|$13.69m
|Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
|$US160m
|Disney
|$3.78m
|2
|$11.36m
|TOTAL
|$66.54m