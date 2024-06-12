Aus box office: Furiosa becomes biggest local film of 2024

Will Smith’s action-thriller Bad Boys: Ride or Die has opened strongly at the local box office while Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has become the biggest local film of the year.

The fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise took the top spot after grossing $4.12 million in its opening weekend across 554 screens. It leapfrogged The Garfield Movie, which still grossed $5.69 million in its second weekend across 399 screens. Both films were released by Sony.

George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga took $1.07 million – a drop of more than 50 per cent in its third weekend.

While the film has underperformed expectations, it has now taken $8.22 million in Australia, making it the highest grossing local film since the release of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic in 2022.

Live-action/animated fantasy film IF took out fourth place over the weekend with $963,102. After four weeks, it has now grossed $7.9 million. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes grossed another $587,205 in its fifth weekend, taking its tally to $11.36 million.

The privately-financed Australian film The Way, My Way has continued to outperform expectations, taking another $157,307 in its fourth weekend. It is just the third Australian film of the year to pass the $1 million mark at cinemas.

The Way, My Way tells the story of a stubborn Australian man who is transformed by walking the 800-kilometre-long Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route through Spain. Filmmakers Bill Bennett and Jennifer Cluff have shown a canny understanding of their audience, targeting the huge Camino community with an authentic film which is now also resonating with the broader cinema-going public.

Australian box office data is sourced via Numero.

Australian films box office performance (2024)

Film Budget (est) Distributor Opening w/e Weeks Box office Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga $400m est. Warner Bros. $3.33m 2 $8.227,847 Force of Nature: The Dry 2 Roadshow $1.6m 13 $7.31m The Way, My Way – Maslow Entertainment $218,163 3 $1,190,978 Late Night With The Devil – Maslow Entertainment $242,000 8 $905,000 The Road to Patagonia Madman 16 $371,000 Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back Maslow

Entertainment $88,000 9 $365,278 The Trust Fall: Julian Assange Journeyman Pictures/Films For Change $1300 19 $334,000 Before Dawn $10m Umbrella $99,971 9 $264,000 Just a Farmer $1.9m VAM Paddock Productions $40,070 9 $143,000 The Rooster Bonsai Films $24,480 15 $72,000 The Emu War – Umbrella Entertainment – 17 $13,298 TOTAL $19.19m

Films shot in Australia box office performance (2024)