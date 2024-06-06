‘Fake’ (Trailer)

Inspired by Stephanie Wood’s powerful memoir, Paramount+ drama Fake follows Birdie Bell (Asher Keddie), a magazine features writer who thinks she’s found her perfect match when she meets successful grazier, Joe Burt (David Wenham), on a dating app. But as the relationship intensifies, Birdie is torn between Joe’s magnetic pull and the instinct that her boyfriend isn’t all he has led her to believe.

Created for television by Anya Beyersdorf and directed by Emma Freeman, Fake is produced by Kindling Pictures’ Imogen Banks and Emelyne Palmer, with Keddie serving as co-producer.

The series had major production investment from Paramount ANZ and Screen Australia, in association with VicScreen. Entertainment One (eOne) is handling international sales.

Fake premieres on Paramount+ from Thursday, July 4.