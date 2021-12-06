TV dramas Fires, New Gold Mountain and The Newsreader each took home two prizes at this evening’s virtual AACTA Industry Awards, as did films Nitram, The Dry, Mortal Kombat and High Ground.

Monica Zanetti’s queer romance Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt), starring Zoe Terakes, took out Best Indie Film, beating out other contenders Disclosure, Lone Wolf, Moon Rock For Monday, My First Summer and Under My Skin.

For the second consecutive year comedian Claire Hooper hosted the craft and technical awards, which comprised 31 categories across television, film, documentary, short, casting, visual effects and hair and make-up.

ABC’s The Newsreader has so far converted two of its 16 AACTA nominations via Emma Freeman, who was recognised for direction, and Melinda Doring, for production design.

Fires, also from the ABC, triumphed in cinematography, with the award going Bonnie Elliott, as well as in sound, with the prize given to Emma Bortignon, Paul Pirola, Roger Van Wensveen, and Brendan Croxon.

Cappi Ireland topped the Best Costume Design in Television for her work on SBS’s New Gold Mountain, while series composer Caitlin Yeo won Best Original Score. It was one of two prizes on the night for Yeo, who also was recognised for documentary Playing with Sharks.

In film, Best Adapted Screenplay went to The Dry‘s Rob Connolly and Harry Cripps, and Best Original Screenplay was awarded to Nitram‘s Shaun Grant.

Cinematographer Stefan Duscio was recognised for his work lensing The Dry, while Nick Fenton won Best Editing for Nitram and Erin Roche Best Costume Design for High Ground.

Mortal Kombat scooped Best Production Design for the work of Naaman Marshall, and Best Sound for the work of Robert McKenzie, James Ashton, Des Kenneally, Adrian Medhurst, Jed Dodge and Phil Heywood.

Anousha Zarkesh was honoured with Best Casting for assembling High Ground, starring Jacob Junior Nayinggul, Simon Baker, Witiyana Marika, Jack Thompson, Callan Mulvey and Caren Pistorius.

Bluey was once again crowned Best Children’s Program, while Fisk starring Kitty Flanagan won Best Narrative Comedy Series and Hannah Gadsby’s Douglas took out Best Stand-Up Special.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella congratulated all those that were recognised.

“We are proud to be an organisation that can recognise the outstanding achievement of screen practitioners behind the best films, television productions, and online content,” he said.

The AACTA Industry Awards are available to view as part of ScreenFest.

The remaining AACTA Awards will be presented on Wednesday, December 8.

TELEVISION

• AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program: Bluey – Charlie Aspinwall, Joe Brumm, Daley Pearson, Sam Moor – Ludo Studio (ABC)

• AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Television: Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Bonnie Elliott

• AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Television: New Gold Mountain (Episode 1: Propriety) – Cappi Ireland

• AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy: The Newsreader (Episode 1: Three, Two, One…) – Emma Freeman

• AACTA Award for Best Direction in Non-Fiction Television: Love on the Spectrum (Episode 4) – Cian O’Clery

• AACTA Award for Best Documentary or Factual Program: Old People’s Home For 4-Year-Olds – Debbie Cuell, Bethan Arwel-Lewis – Endemol Shine Australia (ABC)

• AACTA Award for Best Editing in Television: Clickbait (Episode 1: Five Million Hits) – Rodrigo Balart

• AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series: Fisk – Vincent Sheehan – Porchlight Films (ABC)

• AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Television: The Newsreader (Episode 1: Three, Two, One…) – Melinda Doring

• AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Television: New Gold Mountain (Episode 1: Propriety) – Caitlin Yeo

• AACTA Award for Best Sound in Television: Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Emma Bortignon, Paul Pirola, Roger Van Wensveen, Brendan Croxon

• AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special: Hannah Gadsby – Douglas – Hannah Gadsby, Kevin Whyte, Kathleen McCarthy, John Irwin – Irwin Entertainment & Token Events (Netflix)

FILM

• AACTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in Film: The Dry – Rob Connolly, Harry Cripps

• AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Film: The Dry – Stefan Duscio

• AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Film: High Ground – Erin Roche

• AACTA Award for Best Editing in Film: Nitram – Nick Fenton

• AACTA Award for Best Indie Film: Ellie and Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt) – Monica Zanetti (Dir.), MahVeen Shahraki, Patrick James – Brazen Lot formerly Cobbstar Productions

• AACTA Award for Best Original Screenplay in Film: Nitram – Shaun Grant

• AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Film: Mortal Kombat – Naaman Marshall

• AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Film: June Again – Christopher Gordon

• AACTA Award for Best Sound in Film: Mortal Kombat –Robert McKenzie, James Ashton, Des Kenneally, Adrian Medhurst, Jed Dodge, Phil Heywood

SHORT

• AACTA Award for Best Short Form Comedy Presented by Facebook: All My Friends Are Racist – Enoch Mailangi, Kodie Bedford, Bjorn Stewart, Liliana Munoz – Maximo Entertainment & Hoodlum Entertainment

• AACTA Award for Best Short Form Drama: The Tailings – Good Lark Pty Ltd, Liz Doran, Richard Kelly, Stephen Thomas, Stevie Cruz-Martin, Caitlin Richardson – The Two Jons & Roar Film

• AACTA Award for Best Short Form Entertainment: Strong Women – Corinne Innes, Alexandra Gaulupeau, Ann Megalla, Patrick McCabe – Strong Women Documentary Pty. Ltd. & AM Media

DOCUMENTARY

• AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in a Documentary: The Beach (Episode 1: Too Mad Too Shy) – Dylan River

• AACTA Award for Best Editing in a Documentary: My Name is Gulpilil – Tania M. Nehme

• AACTA Award for Best Original Score in a Documentary: Playing With Sharks – Caitlin Yeo

• AACTA Award for Best Sound in a Documentary: Life in Colour with David Attenborough (Episode 1: Seeing in Colour) – Wayne Pashley

OTHER

• AACTA Award for Best Casting Presented by Casting Networks: High Ground – Anousha Zarkesh

• AACTA Award for Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK: Australian Gangster – Sheldon Wade, Helen Magelaki, Mariel McClorey, Donna Kennedy

• AACTA Award for Best Visual Effects or Animation: Peter Rabbit 2 – Will Reichelt, Simon Pickard, Simon Whiteley, Fiona Chilton, Jason Bath, Matt Middleton – Animal Logic