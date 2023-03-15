Brisbane-based filmmaker Zachary Lurje has joined season two of Network 10 and Nickelodeon youth series Rock Island Mysteries as Fremantle and Screen Queensland’s inaugural environmental steward intern.

The paid attachment involves Lurje working alongside the production’s sustainability coordinator to track and review carbon footprint calculations and substantive evidence in line with the Albert reporting process.

He will also research appropriate recycling options across all departments, from art to catering, and spend time with the production’s COVID Officer to assess how COVID protocols impact sustainability on set.

Fremantle is also working with Albert – an environmental organisation that encourages the film and TV production industry to reduce waste and its carbon footprint — to achieve certification under its system.

Lurje’s findings will contribute to the creation of a sustainable production template, a delivery of Screen Queensland’s Environmental Sustainability Roadmap, which was announced last year in collaboration with environmental consultants Edge Environment.

Zachary Lurje.

It comes after the agency was announced as one of 16 foundational members of the industry-led initiative Sustainable Screens Australia (SSA).

Screen Queensland chief creative officer Belinda Burns said the environmental steward intern was part of a strategic effort to minimise the ecological footprint of screen production in the state.

“Fremantle Australia is an industry leader and part of a huge multi-national network, so they are expertly positioned to provide mentorship in this space and work with us to form new, environmentally conscious industry standard practices,” she said.

“The Environmental Steward Internship was launched as a valuable training opportunity in a growing job area in the physical production sector, allowing an emerging Queensland film practitioner hands-on experience while making a positive impact on our industry and planet.”

Fremantle Australia’s Jonah Klein, who is a development executive and producer on Rock Island Mysteries, said that the company was proud to offer Lurje his first broadcast series credit through the internship.

“Fremantle is proud to partner with Screen Queensland on this first-of-its-kind attachment to support training in the area of sustainability within the screen industry,” he said.

“Resources from Albert will inform and support Rock Island Mysteries and all of our projects moving forward, to develop best practice in this area.”