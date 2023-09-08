From muse to machine: How might AI realistically change the creative process?

Is AI the new auteur? Emmy and AACTA Award-winning producer turned screen sector executive coach Ellenor Cox delves into the role that AI may play in redefining our creative processes.

I have a confession to make right from the start: this article is a collaborative effort between me and ChatGPT.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to engage with ChatGPT yet, it’s akin to claiming you don’t need a mobile phone or email address – an indication that you might be lagging behind one of the most groundbreaking shifts in communication and creative work.

In the not-so-distant past, our encounters with AI often left us unimpressed, grappling with lacklustre website chatbots that left us yearning for genuine human connection. However, the arrival of ChatGPT has ushered in such a seismic transformation in our ability to communicate that it’s prompting comparisons to the profound impact that the invention of the printing press had on society!

Ellenor Cox.

The film industry finds itself standing at the precipice of a new frontier, where accessible AI has the power to revolutionise how we engage as creatives. While new realms of possibility open before us, we also ponder the challenges and ethical dilemmas that lie ahead.

As creatives, we have the unique advantage of being adaptable and open to embracing new technological tools to amplify our creative outputs. Reflecting on my own journey, it’s remarkable how much the landscape has evolved in the past 30 years since I earned my first film credit. Back then, the internet was non-existent, mobile phones were a luxury, and digital technology was in its infancy. Saturday night entertainment meant browsing the aisles of a video store and settling down with a trusty VHS tape.

Fast forward to the present, and the possibilities are astounding. A Saturday night now holds the potential for countless exhilarating experiences: I can engage in online multiplayer gaming, connecting with individuals from all corners of the globe, transcending geographical boundaries; streaming platforms offer a treasure trove of movies and TV shows, instantly accessible on multiple screens that surround me; I can immerse myself in virtual reality, transporting to captivating realms and pushing the boundaries of my imagination; and let’s not forget the thrill of collaborating with fellow creatives in niche online communities, delving deep into creative pursuits and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

In this ever-evolving digital age, we have at our disposal an extraordinary array of tools and experiences that have reshaped how we spend our Saturday nights. The integration of technology with creativity is transformative, and the new kid on the block – AI – is about to take this process to an entirely new level.

There are few professions that afford the privilege of venturing into uncharted territories and leveraging technology to such an extent to elevate their craft.

As we speed headlong (or some may feel, unwillingly) into this uncharted territory of AI, it becomes clear that this technology is a double-edged sword. As an eternal optimist and someone who has enthusiastically embraced technological change throughout my producing career, I’m not naïve about the ethical quandaries, plagiarism predicaments, and the ‘machines will replace

humans’ argument, to name just a few. We see this dilemma playing out in real time right now with the US writers and actors strikes as they grapple with how to deal with this issue on both a moral and practical level.

But I urge you to be open to the tremendous potential to elevate storytelling, enhance creativity, and open new career opportunities that AI offers us. By embracing change, fostering collaboration, and maintaining a critical eye, I believe that film creatives can navigate this uncharted territory and unlock the full potential of AI whilst still preserving the essence of their craft.

My ChatGPT browser is constantly open as I use it like a supercharged Google search engine to chase down facts and ideas. I’m well aware that it’s not perfect. It’s a generative language tool that scrapes the internet and gets affected by fake news and biased algorithms, just like the rest of us. But what is interesting about using it is the almost sentient experience that exists in the way you can challenge it to assist your creative process.

Here’s an excerpt of how I used it when researching this article. If you’ve only used ChatGPT to this point in time in a more prosaic manner, I hope this illuminates some of the creativity that excites me.

The words in bold are my questions posed to ChatGPT:



What could be a key challenge for creatives navigating AI?

Emotional and Psychological Impact: For individuals who have invested significant time and effort in developing their skills and expertise, the fear of being replaced by technology can have emotional and psychological impacts. Navigating these concerns and maintaining confidence in one’s abilities can be challenging.

Make this punchier – about 1/3 of the word count: ‘Foster Resilience and Adaptability’

Embrace uncertainty and develop resilience in the face of rapid technological changes. Continually adapt your skills and mindset to thrive in the evolving film industry.

Use a more provocative tone: ‘Resilience: Thrive Amidst the Chaos’

Harness the power of resilience. Embrace the chaos, dance with uncertainty, and emerge as an unstoppable force in the ever-changing digital landscape.

And a bit more motivational too please: ‘Resilience: Thrive Amidst the Chaos’

Harness the indomitable spirit of resilience. Embrace the ever-changing landscape, adapt with grace, and channel your passion to create a legacy that defies the odds.

And in the words of a caveman… ‘Strong Survive, Thrive’

Be strong, survive! Adapt, shine bright, make history!



I hope you get the gist of this relational experience that I’m referring to. It’s companionlike, and comforting, almost like having someone to work alongside as you craft your ideas and concepts. But I know that it’s also dangerous, and there will be thousands of hours ahead of us where, as a society, we debate this seismic shift; try to regulate it, tame it, control it.

Right now, you might feel uncomfortable about yet another bit of technology to get your head around. But I urge you not to resist it but rather see how you can use it to your advantage.

Let’s leave the final comments to my ChatGPT caveman (caveperson!) friend… Let these ancient tips ignite your spirit, propel you forward, and make you a legend! Embrace challenges, seize opportunities, and become the hero of the new filmmaking era!

TIPS TO NAVIGATE THE CHALLENGES AND UNLOCK THE POTENTIAL OF AI If you’re feeling the pressure amidst the rapid rise of new technologies like AI, fear not! You hold the power to not only adapt but thrive in this ever-evolving landscape. Embrace lifelong learning: Stay curious and committed to expanding your knowledge. Invest time in understanding emerging technologies, industry trends, and how they can be integrated into your work. Embrace the joy of learning and let it fuel your creative journey. Upskill and reskill: Identify the skills that complement new technologies in the film industry and align them with your existing expertise. Take courses, attend workshops, and participate in online learning platforms to acquire the necessary skills and stay relevant. By actively pursuing new skills, you demonstrate your willingness to evolve and thrive. Collaborate and Network: The film industry thrives on connections and word-of-mouth recommendations. Actively engage with professionals from diverse backgrounds, including technologists and AI experts. Collaborative projects and networking opportunities can open doors to new partnerships, innovative projects, and unexpected career breakthroughs. Embrace Change with Confidence: Cultivate a mindset of adaptability and flexibility. Embrace new ideas and approaches, even if they challenge traditional methods. Be the advocate of progress, pushing the boundaries of creativity and storytelling through the integration of AI and other emerging technologies. Explore New Roles and Specialisations: Consider expanding your skill set into emerging areas such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), interactive storytelling, or AI-driven post-production techniques. Diversifying your expertise can open doors to different job opportunities and allow you to bring fresh perspectives to your creative projects. Build or Improve Your Digital Presence: Establishing a strong online presence is crucial in today’s digital age. Create a professional website, utilize platforms like LinkedIn, and showcase your work and skills on social media. By harnessing the power of digital platforms, you can reach a wider audience, attract potential collaborators and employers, and position yourself as a tech-savvy creative professional. Stay Updated with Industry News: Keeping yourself informed about industry developments, technological advancements, and market trends is essential. Subscribe to industry publications, attend conferences, join webinars, and actively engage in online forums. By staying up to date, you become a valuable asset to any team, offering fresh insights and ideas. Seek Mentorship and Foster Growth: Connect with experienced professionals who have successfully navigated industry changes. Seek mentorship and guidance to gain insights, receive career advice, and find support during challenging times. Learning from those who have walked the path before you can provide invaluable guidance and propel your growth.





