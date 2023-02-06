Looming decisions from the Federal Government about the shape of content obligations for SVOD services have given the country’s free-to-air broadcasters plenty of food for thought as they attempt to maintain momentum in an increasingly competitive market.

Arts Minister Tony Burke’s announcement last Monday that the streaming giants would be required to spend a percentage of their revenue on making local content from July next year, albeit in a structure to be determined, was one of the key talking points of his Revive cultural strategy, having long been called for by sections of the screen industry.

Now Nine, Paramount (owner of 10), and Seven have detailed how the outcome of the government’s discussions could impact their 2023 slates from a production perspective as demand for cast and crew grows.

Nine, owner of streamer Stan, started production on drama Human Error last week, after filming fellow scripted title Warnie at the end of last year. The network has also finished filming on reality endurance contest The Summit in New Zealand, which it is producing with Endemol Shine Australia.

Speaking about the year ahead, program director Hamish Turner said the ruminations around regulatory change potentially posed “a real challenge” for the network in relation to maintaining talent, as well as cost and investment.

Leeanna Walsman and Stephen Peacocke will star in ‘Human Error’.

“That’s definitely one of the things we’ll be keeping an eye on in the coming months because I think we are already bursting at the seams in terms of content creation across all the SVOD platforms, with Stan increasing their investment in the market and Amazon coming into the market and increasing their spend,” he said.

“It’s an interesting one and something I think will shape the way the year plays out.”

There are also concerns from Paramount about what impact the changes may have.

The company, which has Network 10 and Paramount+ within its stable, is coming into 2023 having returned production of some titles to the status quo in the past 12 months. This includes returning to Africa to film I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! and venturing to Samoa for the newest series of Survivor after filming both series in Australia during COVID.

Despite some easing of the pressure in its reality formats, the scripted production stakes remain high, with NCIS: Sydney, Helium’s pop-group drama Paper Dolls, and Beach Road Pictures’ crime thriller North Shore all set to screen on Network 10 this year.

Senior vice president for content and programming, Daniel Monaghan said Paramount was committed to making sure skilled practitioners were coming through at a rate that allowed for industry growth, as evidenced by initiatives such as the NCIS: Sydney S1 Script Department Program.

“There’s just so much scripted content, factual content, and comedy content happening in the country at the moment that when the quotas coming in, we’re going to need skilled crew to keep up with demand,” he said.

“I hope [skills development] is a focus for everyone because if we have quotas on the streamers, as well as the broadcasters, we are going to need a lot more people.”

Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Aaron Glenane, Laura Gordon, and Dalip Sondhi of ‘The Claremont Murders’. (Image: David Dare Parker)

Monaghan encouraged anyone hoping to pitch their work to Paramount in 2023 to find a production partner to get their foot in the door.

“We work with a lot of smaller companies, especially in scripted, so if you have an idea or a pitch, get it in front of them and see if you can get them to bring it to us.

“It’s also important to know what you’re pitching; understanding who you think the audience or who you want the audience to be will help you determine where it should be pitched first.”

Turner also emphasised the importance of considering audience for prospective collaborators.

“Rehashing stuff that’s been there before probably isn’t a sustainable outcome,” he said.

“For us, it’s about bringing in new ideas and continuing to excite that audience. Also thinking about how we commission and looking at it through that lens.”

For Seven, the only commercial broadcaster without a subscription service, not only has Australian television production never been stronger but the increasing amount of quality television being made means production standards have never been higher.

Screentime miniseries The Claremont Murders and CJZ docuseries Con Girl lead the network’s programming slate this year as it diversifies its offering with new channel 7Bravo, which includes content from a multi-year content partnership with NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

According to the Australian Financial Review, both Seven and Nine have also negotiated content deals with Disney for titles that were once exclusive to Disney+.

Seven’s director of production Andrew Backwell said a balanced and diverse schedule would be key to cutting through in a competitive marketplace, adding that those hoping to work with Seven should “think big”.

“With the increased competition from the streaming services, we need to continue to deliver high-quality content that connects with viewers across Australia,” he said.

“[Producers aiming to pitch their work should] watch a lot of television, analyse the free-to-air schedules and ratings, and consider the various networks brands and our specific requirements.”