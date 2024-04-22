‘Aussie Shore’ set to kick off in Cairns

Cairns is set to become Australia’s Jersey Shore, with the Queensland location to house production on Aussie Shore.

Filming will commence this month on Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios production, which will shoot predominantly on location while also being the first project to use the $12.6 million Screen Queensland Studios, Cairns facility at Portsmith.

The series was lured to Far North Queensland through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy with the expectation it would contribute more than $3 million to the Queensland economy and provide approximately 100 crew and cast roles during production.

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said Aussie Shore would showcase the region to Paramount+’s global audience and foster new advantages for local businesses.

“Reality series like Aussie Shore engage a wide range of services and suppliers, including tourism operators, local guides, catering, security, hospitality, transport and accommodation,” she said.

“This production will also highlight the region’s culinary scene, nightlife, and adventure activities to new international markets.

“We are excited to be officially opening Screen Queensland Studios, Cairns later this week, and to have a production already confirmed demonstrates the significant interest in North and Far North Queensland as a filming destination of choice.

“Our studio facility will ensure that the region has a strong base for producing homegrown stories as well as building a pipeline of projects attracted from interstate and internationally that, over time, will create more long-term career paths for locally based screen practitioners.”

Paramount Australia senior vice president for content and programming Daniel Monaghan said that Cairns and Far North Queensland were “the perfect setting to deliver a distinctly Australian take on this much-loved global reality hit”.

“The region’s mix of iconic locations, unique experiences, skilled local crew, capable businesses, and suppliers, as well as key infrastructure like the new studios, makes it the ideal place for our production of Aussie Shore that will be unforgettably entertaining for local and international reality TV fans on Paramount+.”

Screen Queensland Studios, Cairns will officially open on Wednesday, April 24.