Four businesses to share $250,000 of Screen Queensland NQ Enterprise funding

Biopixel, Kite Fish Film, Millstream Productions, and Pandamonium Films will each receive up to $75,000 to grow their operations over the next 12 months as part of Screen Queensland’s NQ Enterprise funding program.

The initiative forms part of the agency’s multi-year North Queensland Regional Program, designed to expand the region’s creative capacity and capability through opportunities for practitioner skills development, funding for screen business, and events to foster industry connections.

Previous NQ Enterprise recipients have included BioQuest Studios, FilmCrewNQ, Lone Star Productions, Platinum Talent Management, Newart Collective, QC Video, Scope, and Yarner.

Yarner’s Jannah Dryden, writer, and co-director of the upcoming comedic short SUPER, said that NQ Enterprise supported upskilling in film financing literacy and training in industry standard budgeting software, ensuring the project was produced with a robust budget framework.

“The success of my last project would not have been possible without the NQ Enterprise program and I am thoroughly grateful for the skills which I will take into the future,” she said.

The announcement comes as Screen Queensland Studios, Cairns officially opens its doors next Wednesday, with the $12.6 million complex offering a 1,070 sq metre sound stage, production offices, editing suites, sound recording studio, construction and wardrobe facilities, as well as an event space and creative tenancies.

A still from a Kite Fish Film project.

Queensland Arts Minister Leeanne Enoch said the state government was committed to helping North and Far North Queensland screen businesses and professionals to reach their full potential.

“The latest round of the Government’s NQ Enterprise funding, delivered through Screen Queensland, is backing four local screen businesses to create more jobs, invest in new world-leading film technology, and share more Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories,” she said.

“A priority of the Miles Government is ensuring regional screen companies are primed to maximise the job, economic and cultural opportunities of Screen Queensland’s new $12.6 million Cairns studio complex, opening later this month.”

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said NQ Enterprise assisted in creating a robust production ecosystem that required “businesses ready to scale up as the industry expands”.

“With the imminent opening of Screen Queensland Studios, Cairns it’s an incredible time of opportunity for the region’s screen sector and we look forward to seeing where this new cohort of NQ Enterprise recipients take their businesses over the next 12 months,” she said.