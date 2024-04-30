‘Greystanes’ (Trailer)

Set in western Sydney in 1995, vertical series Greystanes tells the story of 11-year-old Samantha and her older brother Marius, who visit their Maltese grandmother in Greystanes, NSW during the school holidays.

After discovering a dark family secret, the pair encounter a nightmare’s gallery of creatures from Maltese folklore, placing them all in grave danger.

Greystanes is directed by Ryan Cauchi and co-written by Matt Ferro, with the duo also producing. The series’ cast includes Maltese actress Frances Duca, alongside Chloe Delle-Vedove and newcomers, Tigran Tovmasian, James Pantelis, and Hannah Raven Smith.

A recipient of Screen Australia and TikTok’s Every Voice initiative, Greystanes also received development funding from Screen NSW, with Mario’s Pastizzi and the Maltese Cultural Association of NSW being major sponsors. The series was co-produced by Julian Ramundi and Helena Dodd and line-produced by Tsu Shan Chambers. Lewis P. Morley provided creature and practical effects, while Me-Lee Hay composed the score.

The first seven episodes are now available on the series’ TikTok page. The remaining 11 episodes will drop on TikTok each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, culminating in the finale on Friday, May 24.