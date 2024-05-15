Funding for children’s programming, NFSA in Federal Budget as government removes above-the-line cap for producer offset

Australian children’s content and the National Film and Sound Archive both received funding boosts in last night’s Federal Budget, with the government also announcing the removal of the cap on ‘above the line’ costs for the Producer Offset from July 1.

Jim Chalmers’ third budget as Treasurer included $14.5 million across four years for the Australian Children’s Television Foundation to support the production of Australian children’s screen content, which has remained in a state of flux since the previous government relaxed the fixed local content quotas on free-to-air commercial networks in 2021, removing the mandate for these broadcasters to produce local content for children.

That same year, the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF) was allocated $11.9 million over four years from 2021/22 (and $3 million per year ongoing).

ACTF head of content Bernadette O’Mahony, who told IF at the beginning of 2024 that Australian children’s television production had now reached a “turning point”, described the latest funding as a “welcome investment”, but said there were other factors, specifically the incoming streaming quotas, that would also play a role in determining its future.

“It’s a well-needed injection of funds into children’s content [but] it’s not the only solution to the decline in children’s content,” she told IF.

“We’re still awaiting the outcome of the SVOD quotas, and the fact there is only really one main door [for children’s content] at the moment is not great for the production industry or the audience that watch across multiple platforms.”

Also of interest for screen producers is removing the cap on ‘above the line’ costs for the Producer Offset from July 1.

The National Film and Sound Archive.

As it stands, above-the-line (ATL) expenditure which can be qualifying Australian production expenditure (QAPE) is capped at 20 per cent of total film expenditure, and applies to all films submitting for the rebate, except for documentaries. Types of ATL expenditure include development costs and the wages of directors, producers, and principal cast.

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) CEO Matthew Deaner said the removal of the cap would put Australian screen stories on a more even playing field with international projects.

“SPA worked hard to bring this matter to the attention of the Australian Government this year. After consultation with members on the overall screen incentives framework, SPA made several wide-ranging recommendations to the Government in our submission on the announced changes to the Location and Producer Offsets,” he said.

“In that submission, SPA strongly argued for the Australian Government to review the settings, cost, and benefits of both the Location Offset and Producer Offset to ensure that home-grown Australian screen projects can more easily access taxpayer support and that the cap on Above the Line costs does not unduly disadvantage local projects.”

“SPA recommended that the cap in the Producer Offset on ‘above the line’ costs be removed as an immediate step.

“The Budget announcement will provide a much-needed boost in confidence to Australian screen businesses focused on telling Australian stories.”

Of the other cultural measures in the 2024/25 Budget, there was further support for the NFSA, which will receive $9.3 million over four years to enhance its capacity to store highly flammable nitrate-based cultural heritage material belonging to national collecting institutions.

It comes after NFSA was included among nine institutions that would share $535.3 million across four years as part of the 2023 budget.

Nitrate cellulose film was developed in the 1880s and was the preferred format for motion-picture filmmaking and projection until the early 1950s. Its need for a cold, dry storage environment and its extreme flammability requires it to be stored separately from other collection items.

The NFSA’s existing nitrate facility, built almost four decades ago, is in need of urgent upgrades and has reached capacity.

“Alongside ongoing advancements in digitisation, this funding means we can ensure the protection and accessibility of nitrate cinematic treasures for contemporary and future audiences,” NFSA Patrick McIntyre said.

“The expansion of our existing facility will enable us to build on our history and to continue our search for lost films.”

The government has also announced $115.2 million over four years to the Arts8 collective, including $51.9 million to NIDA and $23.2 million to AFTRS.