Julie Eckersley departs as SBS head of scripted

SBS has bid farewell to head of scripted Julie Eckersley, who has stepped back from her role ahead of the conclusion of her contract in the coming weeks.

Eckersley joined SBS in July 2021, having previously held roles across different elements of production, including a nearly decade-long stint at Matchbox Pictures.

She has since commissioned dramas Safe Home, While the Men Are Away, Erotic Stories, Swift Street, and Four Years Later while overseeing commissions from the Digital Originals initiative.

Her other achievements include developing SBS’s free and publicly available pitch deck guide, which aims to give new creatives the tools to pitch their projects to industry executives, and introducing the SBS Scripted TV Lunch initiative, a series of free online events giving scripted screen creatives direct access to commissioning team throughout the year.

Last year, Eckersley was named Commissioner of the Year at the Screen Producers Australia Awards.

In a post on social media, she said she was “so proud” of what she and her team had achieved during her tenure.

“We’ve created a record number of shows, elevated a record number of historically under-represented creatives, both in front of and behind the camera, continued to build on the recognition of SBS dramas on the international stage, backed new writers, new directors, new producers – all in our ongoing vision to expand the power base for creators in this country,” she said.

“There is always more to do, and I look forward to seeing this work continue.”

SBS director of television, Kathryn Fink said Eckersley had played an important role in the delivery of Australian stories that reflect and champion contemporary Australia.

“Shows like Safe Home, While the Men Are Away, Erotic Stories and more recently, Swift Street and the upcoming Four Years Later, connected with Australians and global audiences,” she said.

“We thank her and wish her all the best.”

SBS will begin recruiting for the position shortly and is in the process of putting in place arrangements to support work across its scripted slate.