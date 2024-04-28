Celeste Barber, Virginia Gay, Justin Rosniak added to ‘Colin From Accounts’ for S2

The Colin From Accounts team has undergone an expansion for season two, with Celeste Barber, Virginia Gay, Justin Rosniak, Lynne Porteous, and John Howard joining creators and writers Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer in the cast

Set to premiere May 30 on Binge, the new episodes pick up with Ash (Dyer) and Gordon (Brammall) now living together and trying to get their beloved, special needs dog, Colin, back from his new owners. It’s the first in a series of hurdles for the new couple, as they learn more about each other, for better and worse.

Of the new additions Barber plays Katie, Gay plays Rumi, Rosniak plays Alistair, Porteous plays Dawn and Howard plays Brian.

They join returning cast members Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard, and Tai Hara.

Speaking about filming season two Gay said it was “very rare to walk onto the set of your favourite show and become a part of it”.

“I love this show with all my heart, and the reason that it’s so brilliant is because of the Patty-and-Harrietness of it,” she said.

“They are a joy to be around, and that joy is all over the screen.”

Harriet Dyer and Celeste Barber (Image: Tony Mott)

Rosniak agreed, describing Colin From Accounts as “the best show in Australia, hands down”.

“If you’re not laughing your head off, you’re bawling your eyes out,” he said.

“It is truly an honour to be a part of this magical experience.”

“Howard was also “so excited” to be part of the cast.

“The series has made so many people around the world laugh and it is a hilarious take on bouncing through love and life, warts and all,” he said.

“Well, no warts as far as I know of…”

Colin From Accounts is produced by Easy Tiger Productions (Jack Irish, Rake, The Twelve) and CBS Studios with Rob Gibson, Ian Collie, Brammall, Dyer, Trent O’Donnell, Alison Hurbert-Burns, and Lana Greenhalgh serving as executive producers and Kevin Greene producing. O’Donnell returns as set-up director, with Robyn Butler and Wayne Hope taking the reins for three episodes and Madeleine Dyer returning to direct an episode.

The series became one of Foxtel Group’s most-watched original scripted series of all time after premiering in December 2022, with season one sold to multiple territories around the world, including the BBC in the UK.

It took home the Most Outstanding Comedy Program at last year’s TV Week Logie Awards with Brammall and Dyer both winning Most Outstanding Actor and Actress, respectively.