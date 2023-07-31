‘The Twelve’, ‘Colin From Accounts’ share Logie spoils

Foxtel was the big winner as the TV Week Logie Awards returned to Sydney for the first time in 37 years on Sunday, with comedy series Colin From Accounts and courtroom drama The Twelve both receiving three awards.

There was no shortage of surprises on the night, which featured a slew of first-time nominees.

Channel 7 presenter Sonia Kruger took home the coveted Gold Logie, beating out Osher Gunsberg, Julia Morris, Hamish Blake, Mark Coles Smith, Leigh Sales and Shaun Micallef.

There was also no joy for Smith in the Most Popular and Most Outstanding Actor categories, which were won by Sam Neill for The Twelve and Patrick Brammall for Colin From Accounts, respectively.

Brammall’s co-star and co-creator Harriet Dyer won the corresponding actress award, while Colin From Accounts was named Most Outstanding Comedy Program.

Completing The Twelve‘s trio of awards was a win for Brooke Satchwell as Most Outstanding Supporting Actress, and recognition as Most Outstanding Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie.

Foxtel stablemate Gogglebox also secured a win for the subscription service, crowned Most Popular Entertainment Program.

The awards haul came as late Foxtel Group executive Brian Walsh was inducted into the Logies Hall of Fame, with actress Marta Dusseldorp and presenter Matt Shirvington leading the tribute to the industry veteran.

Foxtel Group chief content and commercial officer Amanda Laing said Foxtel being recognised with seven awards on the same night as Walsh’s Hall of Fame induction was in itself “a fitting tribute” to a “dear colleague and friend.”

“It has been such a thrill to see these incredible shows come to life and we thank the remarkable creative teams and the actors along with our wonderful production partners for their work in delivering such compelling stories,” she said.

The Twelve and Colin From Accounts weren’t the only new titles to take out awards, with Werner Films Productions’ Crazy Fun Park providing the upset of the night by beating Bluey to be crowned Most Outstanding Children’s Program.

There was also an unexpected winner in the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent as Australian Idol‘s Amy Shark topped the category ahead of Heartbreak High‘s Ayesha Madon and Chloe Hayden. The pair’s co-star Thomas Weatherall did however win Most Outstanding Supporting Actor.

The full list of winners

Most Popular Awards

TV WEEK Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Tony Armstrong, A Dog’s World with Tony Armstrong, ABC

Most Popular Actor

Sam Neill, The Twelve, Foxtel & Binge

Most Popular Actress

Kitty Flanagan, Fisk Season 2, ABC

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Amy Shark, Australian Idol, Seven Network

Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie

Home and Away, Seven Network

Most Popular Entertainment Program

Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL & Network 10

Most Popular Current Affairs Program

Australian Story, ABC

Most Popular Comedy Program

Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10

Most Popular Reality Program

MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

Travel Guides, 9Network

Most Outstanding Awards

Most Outstanding Actor

Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts, BINGE

Most Outstanding Actress

Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts, Binge

Most Outstanding Supporting Actor

Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix

Most Outstanding Supporting Actress

Brooke Satchwell, The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge

Most Outstanding Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie

The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge

Most Outstanding Entertainment Program

The Cheap Seats, Network 10

Most Outstanding Comedy Program

Colin from Accounts, Binge

Most Outstanding Reality Program

Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains, Network 10

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

Foreign Correspondent – Saving the Children, ABC

Most Outstanding Sports Coverage

State of Origin, 9Network

Most Outstanding Children’s Program

Crazy Fun Park, ABC

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program

The Australian Wars, SBS