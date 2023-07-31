‘The Twelve’, ‘Colin From Accounts’ share Logie spoils

Foxtel was the big winner as the TV Week Logie Awards returned to Sydney for the first time in 37 years on Sunday, with comedy series Colin From Accounts and courtroom drama The Twelve both receiving three awards.
There was no shortage of surprises on the night, which featured a slew of first-time nominees.
Channel 7 presenter Sonia Kruger took home the coveted Gold Logie, beating out Osher Gunsberg, Julia Morris, Hamish Blake, Mark Coles Smith, Leigh Sales and Shaun Micallef.
There was also no joy for Smith in the Most Popular and Most Outstanding Actor categories, which were won by Sam Neill for The Twelve and Patrick Brammall for Colin From Accounts, respectively.
Brammall’s co-star and co-creator Harriet Dyer won the corresponding actress award, while Colin From Accounts was named Most Outstanding Comedy Program.
Completing The Twelve‘s trio of awards was a win for Brooke Satchwell as Most Outstanding Supporting Actress, and recognition as Most Outstanding Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie.
Foxtel stablemate Gogglebox also secured a win for the subscription service, crowned Most Popular Entertainment Program.
The awards haul came as late Foxtel Group executive Brian Walsh was inducted into the Logies Hall of Fame, with actress Marta Dusseldorp and presenter Matt Shirvington leading the tribute to the industry veteran.
Foxtel Group chief content and commercial officer Amanda Laing said Foxtel being recognised with seven awards on the same night as Walsh’s Hall of Fame induction was in itself “a fitting tribute” to a “dear colleague and friend.”
“It has been such a thrill to see these incredible shows come to life and we thank the remarkable creative teams and the actors along with our wonderful production partners for their work in delivering such compelling stories,” she said.
The Twelve and Colin From Accounts weren’t the only new titles to take out awards, with Werner Films Productions’ Crazy Fun Park providing the upset of the night by beating Bluey to be crowned Most Outstanding Children’s Program.
There was also an unexpected winner in the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent as Australian Idol‘s Amy Shark topped the category ahead of Heartbreak High‘s Ayesha Madon and Chloe Hayden. The pair’s co-star Thomas Weatherall did however win Most Outstanding Supporting Actor.
The full list of winners
Most Popular Awards
TV WEEK Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television
Sonia Kruger, The Voice, Dancing with the Stars & Big Brother, Seven Network
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
Tony Armstrong, A Dog’s World with Tony Armstrong, ABC
Most Popular Actor
Sam Neill, The Twelve, Foxtel & Binge
Most Popular Actress
Kitty Flanagan, Fisk Season 2, ABC
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
Amy Shark, Australian Idol, Seven Network
Most Popular Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie
Home and Away, Seven Network
Most Popular Entertainment Program
Gogglebox Australia, FOXTEL & Network 10
Most Popular Current Affairs Program
Australian Story, ABC
Most Popular Comedy Program
Have You Been Paying Attention?, Network 10
Most Popular Reality Program
MasterChef Australia: Fans & Favourites, Network 10
Most Popular Lifestyle Program
Travel Guides, 9Network
Most Outstanding Awards
Most Outstanding Actor
Patrick Brammall, Colin from Accounts, BINGE
Most Outstanding Actress
Harriet Dyer, Colin from Accounts, Binge
Most Outstanding Supporting Actor
Thomas Weatherall, Heartbreak High, Netflix
Most Outstanding Supporting Actress
Brooke Satchwell, The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge
Most Outstanding Drama Series, Miniseries or Telemovie
The Twelve, Foxtel and Binge
Most Outstanding Entertainment Program
The Cheap Seats, Network 10
Most Outstanding Comedy Program
Colin from Accounts, Binge
Most Outstanding Reality Program
Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains, Network 10
Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
Foreign Correspondent – Saving the Children, ABC
Most Outstanding Sports Coverage
State of Origin, 9Network
Most Outstanding Children’s Program
Crazy Fun Park, ABC
Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program
The Australian Wars, SBS