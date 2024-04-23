Amanda Laing to depart Foxtel Group

Foxtel Group chief commercial and content officer and Binge managing director Amanda Laing will depart Foxtel later this year after six years with the company.

Laing joined the company from the Australian Sports Commission in 2018, not long after Fox Sports Australia’s merger with Foxtel.

During her tenure, she has helped guide the company through the launch of Kayo, Binge, Flash, and Hubbl, leading content and acquisition negotiations with US studios, as well as supporting the business as a leading executive in its sports rights deals.

Speaking about her time at Foxtel, Laing said she was “very proud” of the transformation and growth she had witnessed.

“I’ve had the privilege to work across both sport and entertainment, my two great loves, to drive strategic change and to deliver the best content in the world for our customers,” she said.

“We are all lucky to work in an industry that values innovation, creativity, intellect, and drive.”

“Harnessing these to deliver revenue and negotiate innovative deals to drive growth for Foxtel Group and its partners has been my focus and I know the talented teams at the Foxtel Group will continue this work under Patrick’s leadership.”

Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany said Laing had been instrumental to the company’s content strategy over the past six years.

“[Laing] has made an outstanding contribution to the growth of subscribers and revenue which the Foxtel Group has seen during her tenure, and I thank her for the commitment and passion she has always brought to her role,” she said.

Laing will remain with the company until September.