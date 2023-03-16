Australia’s creative industries are in shock this morning following the news that long-time Foxtel Group executive Brian Walsh has died aged 68.

Walsh was a founding member of the management team that established Foxtel in 1995, going on to oversee all scripted and unscripted commissions for the Foxtel Group.

In drama, he oversaw projects such as Wentworth, Upright, Deadline Gallipoli, The Kettering Incident, The End and most recently, Love Me, Colin from Accounts and The Twelve.

According to a statement from the company, he died in Sydney yesterday. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany said the loss was “heavily felt” by the business.

I’m in shock & utterly devastated at the news of losing my long time friend & mentor Brian Walsh. Your compassion & support will never be forgotten mate, nor will ur guidance as we journeyed down Ramsay st & beyond. Love you Walshie. May you travel peacefully sweet friend. RIP xx — Guy Pearce (@TheGuyPearce) March 16, 2023

“This is a very difficult day for the Foxtel Group family, for Australia’s creative community and the millions of Australians who watched and loved the stories that Brian bought to life through television,” he said.

“Australia’s creative community has lost a much-loved figure in Brian.”

After beginning his career with ABC, Walsh went into feature film production and distribution at Palm Beach Pictures, before spending five years in promotions and publicity at Sydney Radio Station 2SM.

From there, he joined Network Ten, where he launched major network events, including Kennedy Miller mini-series Vietnam, The Bangkok Hilton, and The Dirtwater Dynasty. Walsh is also credited with playing a part in the global success of drama series Neighbours and launching the careers of Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, and Guy Pearce.

Devastated to hear Brian Walsh who drove Australian drama at Foxtel has died.



Countless Australian stories were told and careers forged because of Brian’s vision, commitment and innate understanding of great storytelling.



Forever grateful for his contribution. RIP — Tony Burke (@Tony_Burke) March 16, 2023

As a media, entertainment and sports publicist, he is known for the creation of the Simply The Best season launch for the National Rugby League which featured Tina Turner, and also worked as a publicist for international concert tours by Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Neil Diamond, Ricky Martin and Barbra Streisand.

Walsh has applied his talents to subscription television throughout the past three decades, initially joining Foxtel as director of programming, publicity and promotions, before becoming executive director of television. He would later go on to head up of Foxtel Originals division, a role in which he was responsible for overseeing all scripted commissions across Foxtel and streaming operation Binge.

He extended his consultancy agreement with Foxtel Group last year, stating at the time that he had “seen some incredible changes in the business” during his time at the company.

Delany described Walsh as a “long-time mentor, a confidant, a colleague and an unwavering friend to so many”.

“Our condolences go to his family and to those closest to him. We have lost an icon of Australian television that will never be replaced. Rest in peace, Brian.”

Others to pay tribute include Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president of Paramount Australia and New Zealand (formerly Network 10), who said Walsh’s role in the launch and recent revival of Neighbours would not be forgotten easily.

“The network’s close association with Brian goes back almost to the very start of Neighbours,” she said.

“Brian was instrumental in the now – very famous – series relaunch on 10. It was Brian’s commitment to the show that saw it build from poor early ratings to become the juggernaut we all know and love.

“Just a few months ago, Brian came to Nunawading for a set visit. He absolutely loved it and was welcomed back by cast and crew with open arms. It was clear he had never lost that sense of connection. Brian’s passion for television and for the industry is legendary.”