‘Neighbours’ secures Daytime Emmy nomination

Long-running soap Neighbours has announced itself across the pond, receiving its first Daytime Emmy nomination.

The program will compete alongside The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Bay for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series at the awards, to be held Friday, June 7 US time.

While netting more than 70 award nominations across Australia and Britain since premiering in 1985, the soap became eligible for US accolades after production company Fremantle secured Amazon as an international partner at the end of 2022, replacing British broadcaster Channel 5.

Neighbours has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award and we couldn’t be more thrilled. A huge congratulations to all of our incredible cast and crew 👏🎉🎬 (see you in Hollywood… 🎥) pic.twitter.com/hnTPq0QQdK — Neighbours (@neighbours) April 19, 2024

After heading into production at Melbourne’s Nunawading studios last April, a new season picking up two years after the star-studded finale premiered in September, going out on Network 10 in Australia and Amazon Freevee internationally.

At the time, actor Stefan Dennis, who plays Paul Robinson, paid tribute to the “unprecedented demand” that had led to the series’ revival.

“It’s like the old Wild West, we’re exploring new frontiers both on screen as well as geographically, with our leap across the Pacific,” he said.

“The great news to both the old school cast and fans alike is that we are coming home to 10 in Australia. That’s nostalgic to me in particular because for me, that’s where the phenomenon started back in ‘86.”