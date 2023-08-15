‘Neighbours’ (Official Trailer)

The new season of Neighbours, which will premiere on Amazon Freevee internationally and Network 10 in Australia, picks up from last year’s finale, which featured cameos from well-known alumni, such as Guy Pearce, Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, and Jason Donovan.

The cast includes star Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano, and Xavier Molyneux as series regulars. April Rose Pengilly, Pearce, Ian Smith, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell, and Mischa Barton will feature as guest stars.

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer since 2013, will maintain his position, with Andrew Thompson returning as producer.

The new season, which is produced by Fremantle, premieres Monday, September 18 at 4:30pm on 10 And 6:30pm on 10 Peach And 10 Play. It will launch on Prime Video Australia & New Zealand on September 25.