Rhiannon Fish will lead the cast of the latest Steve Jaggi Company film to shoot in Queensland, Adrian Powers’ A Royal In Paradise.

Written and directed by Powers with co-writer Caera Bradshaw, the film sees Fish play Olivia Perkins a New York romance author struggling with writer’s block after a break up. Keen to help, her best friend (Cara McCarthy) convinces her to take a tropical holiday in hope of inspiration.

On the other side of the world, Prince Alexander (Mitchell Bourke) is reminded by the Queen (Andrea Moor) of his upcoming duty to marry royalty. Needing some distance, Prince Alexander decides to attend a marine conservation fundraiser. On arriving at the tropical Haven Isles, the Prince and Olivia meet and form a friendship, but Alexander keeps his identity a secret. Experiencing all the island has to offer, Olivia and Alexander grow closer, until the Prince’s true identity is exposed by a royal spy.

In a statement, Fish said: “Having the opportunity to work in Australia again is a dream come true… especially on a project like this one. Adrian has found a very unique/modern way of telling a classic ‘fairy tale’.”

A Royal in Paradise marks Powers second feature film as a director having co-directed 2013 WWI drama Forbidden Ground with Johan Earl. He has previously worked on several Steve Jaggi Company projects, including as a writer on Dive Club and editor on Romance on the Menu.

“Caera and I had a lot of fun writing the script for this royal romance that embraces some beloved fairy tale archetypes while also possessing a great, modern message,” Powers said.

“I’m delighted to be directing this film with my long-time creative collaborators at SJc. We have a strong team assembled and it’s fantastic to finally be underway with filming.”

A Royal in Paradise, shooting in South East of Queensland, is produced by Steve Jaggi and Kelly Son Hing, with Kylie Pascoe co-producing. Finance comes via Asia Pacific Film Investment Group and Head Gear.

The film forms the fourth collaboration for the Steve Jaggi Company and the US-based Nicely Entertainment, who is handling international distribution and sales. Per Variety, the pair have signed a slate deal to develop six TV projects and 2-3 films per year. Previously they have worked together on This Little Love of Mine, Netflix/10 series Dive Club, and upcoming romance Love In Bloom.

Jaggi said his company had found its “sweet spot” working in YA and romance.

“We are spoilt for choice here in Australia when it comes to talent and locations, and we’re looking forward to continuing our successful working relationship with the team at Nicely.”

The company is also currently in post-production on the holiday romance Mistletoe Ranch, and the giant screen/premium large format feature doc, Beyond The Reef.

Athabasca Film will manage distribution for A Royal in Paradise in Australia.